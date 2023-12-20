INTERIM REPORT
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Executive Directors:
Chung Cho Yee, Mico (Chairman)
Kan Sze Man
Chow Hou Man
Ho Lok Fai
Leung King Yin, Kevin
Chung Yuen Tung, Jasmine
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Lam Lee G., BBS, JP
Cheng Yuk Wo
Shek Lai Him, Abraham, GBS, JP
Lo Wing Yan, William, JP
Audit Committee
Cheng Yuk Wo (Chairman)
Lam Lee G., BBS, JP
Shek Lai Him, Abraham, GBS, JP
Lo Wing Yan, William, JP
Remuneration Committee
Cheng Yuk Wo (Chairman)
Chung Cho Yee, Mico
Lam Lee G., BBS, JP
Nomination Committee
Chung Cho Yee, Mico (Chairman)
Lam Lee G., BBS, JP
Cheng Yuk Wo
Executive Committee
Chung Cho Yee, Mico (Chairman)
Kan Sze Man
Chow Hou Man
Ho Lok Fai
Leung King Yin, Kevin
Chung Yuen Tung, Jasmine
Company Secretary
Kan Sze Man
Principal Bankers
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.,
Hong Kong Branch
Chong Hing Bank Limited
Dah Sing Bank, Limited
DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(Asia) Limited
Nanyang Commercial Bank, Limited
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
The Bank of East Asia, Limited
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking
Corporation Limited
United Overseas Bank Limited
Registered Office
Clarendon House
2 Church Street
Hamilton HM 11
Bermuda
Hong Kong Head Office and Principal Place of Business
31/F., Bank of America Tower
12 Harcourt Road
Central
Hong Kong
Shanghai Office
Room 804, The Platinum
233 Taicang Road
Huangpu District
Shanghai, 200020, China
Auditor
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Registered Public Interest Entity Auditors
35/F., One Pacific Place
88 Queensway Hong Kong
Principal Registrars
MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th Floor North, Cedar House
41 Cedar Avenue
Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda
Hong Kong Branch Share Registrars
Computershare Hong Kong Investor
Services Limited
Shops 1712-1716
17th Floor, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Wanchai, Hong Kong
Stock Code
497
Company Website
www.csigroup.hk
Interim Report 2023/24
1
The board of directors (the "Board") of CSI Properties Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 September 2023. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group have not been audited, but have been reviewed by the Company's auditor, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and the Company's Audit Committee.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
Six months ended
30 September
2023
2022
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
3
323,983
230,732
Cost of sales and services
(132,019)
(106,217)
Gross profit
191,964
124,515
Income and (losses) gains from investments
4
(103,941)
21,832
Other income
5
167,942
136,550
Fair value loss on investment properties
13
(27,244)
-
Other gains and losses
6
31,385
13,760
Administrative expenses
(115,553)
(145,090)
Finance costs
7
(323,748)
(191,438)
Share of results of joint ventures
269,387
166,665
Share of results of associates
(37,983)
(12,595)
Profit before taxation
52,209
114,199
Income tax credit (expense)
8
3,780
(21,128)
Profit for the period
9
55,989
93,071
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
57,579
61,570
Holders of perpetual capital securities
-
34,300
Non-controlling interests
(1,590)
(2,799)
55,989
93,071
Earnings per share (HK cents)
11
0.62
- Basic
0.66
CSI Properties Limited
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
Six months ended
30 September
2023
2022
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Profit for the period
55,989
93,071
Other comprehensive expense
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of
(126,207)
foreign operations
(333,267)
Share of exchange differences of joint ventures,
(73,498)
net of related income tax
(234,989)
(199,705)
(568,256)
Total comprehensive expense for the period
(143,716)
(475,185)
Total comprehensive (expense) income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(142,126)
(506,686)
Holders of perpetual capital securities
-
34,300
Non-controlling interests
(1,590)
(2,799)
(143,716)
(475,185)
Interim Report 2023/24
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
30 September
31 March
2023
2023
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
12
181,295
197,837
Investment properties
13
3,174,482
3,356,142
Financial assets at fair value through
211,897
profit or loss ("FVTPL")
17
337,317
Derivative financial instruments
23
-
12,774
Club memberships
12,405
12,405
Interests in joint ventures
5,940,569
5,738,958
Amounts due from joint ventures
14
7,083,988
6,612,511
Interests in associates
445,486
455,593
Amounts due from associates
14
914,603
880,148
Loan receivables
74,797
77,553
18,039,522
17,681,238
Current Assets
Loan receivables
114,670
114,028
Trade and other receivables
15
236,779
269,403
Properties held for sale
16
6,329,754
6,386,824
Financial assets at FVTPL
17
143,128
150,491
Taxation recoverable
2,976
2,488
Cash held by securities brokers
42,365
15,099
Bank balances and cash
18
3,131,720
3,146,934
10,001,392
10,085,267
Current Liabilities
Other payables and accruals
19
381,610
466,180
Contract liabilities
960,000
114,000
Taxation payable
185,391
185,349
Amounts due to joint ventures
14
1,322,251
1,142,594
Amounts due to non-controlling shareholders
146,528
of subsidiaries
14
164,728
Bank borrowings - due within one year
20
2,706,196
2,064,162
5,701,976
4,137,013
Net Current Assets
4,299,416
5,948,254
Total assets less current liabilities
22,338,938
23,629,492
CSI Properties Limited
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)
AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
30 September
31 March
2023
2023
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(audited)
Capital and Reserves
Share capital
21
73,752
74,952
Reserves
14,090,712
14,289,340
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
14,164,464
14,364,292
Non-controlling interests
33,091
35,480
Total Equity
14,197,555
14,399,772
Non-Current Liabilities
Bank borrowings - due after one year
20
5,705,737
6,791,830
Guaranteed notes - due after one year
22
2,298,745
2,295,909
Deferred tax liabilities
136,901
141,981
8,141,383
9,229,720
22,338,938
23,629,492
Interim Report 2023/24
5
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
Attributable to owners of the Company
Holders of
Non-
Capital
perpetual
Share
Share
redemption
Contributed
Translation
Retained
capital
controlling
Total
capital
premium
reserve
surplus
reserve
profits
Sub-total
securities
interests
equity
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
(note)
At 1 April 2023 (audited)
74,952
2,052,135
6,620
72,579
(257,715)
12,415,721
14,364,292
-
35,480
14,399,772
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
57,579
57,579
-
(1,590)
55,989
Exchange differences arising on
-
-
-
-
(126,207)
-
(126,207)
-
-
(126,207)
translation of foreign operations
Share of exchange differences of
joint ventures, net of related
-
-
-
-
(73,498)
-
(73,498)
-
-
(73,498)
income tax
Total comprehensive (expense)
-
-
-
-
(199,705)
57,579
(142,126)
-
(1,590)
(143,716)
income for the period
Share repurchases (note 21)
(1,200)
-
-
-
-
(17,152)
(18,352)
-
-
(18,352)
Dividends recognised as
-
-
-
-
-
(39,350)
(39,350)
-
-
(39,350)
distribution (note 10)
Dividend paid to non-controlling
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(799)
(799)
shareholders of subsidiaries
At 30 September 2023 (unaudited)
73,752
2,052,135
6,620
72,579
(457,420)
12,416,798
14,164,464
-
33,091
14,197,555
CSI Properties Limited
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
Attributable to owners of the Company
Holders of
Non-
Capital
perpetual
Share
Share
redemption
Contributed
Translation
Retained
capital
controlling
Total
capital
premium
reserve
surplus
reserve
profits
Sub-total
securities
interests
equity
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
HK$'000
(note)
At 1 April 2022 (audited)
74,974
2,052,135
6,620
72,579
157,996
12,143,253
14,507,557
1,257,327
41,934
15,806,818
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
61,570
61,570
34,300
(2,799)
93,071
Exchange differences arising on
translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
(333,267)
-
(333,267)
-
-
(333,267)
Share of exchange differences of
joint ventures, net of related
income tax
-
-
-
-
(234,989)
-
(234,989)
-
-
(234,989)
Total comprehensive (expense)
income for the period
-
-
-
-
(568,256)
61,570
(506,686)
34,300
(2,799)
(475,185)
Share repurchases (note 21)
(22)
-
-
-
-
(523)
(545)
-
-
(545)
Dividends recognised as
distribution (note 10)
-
-
-
-
-
(39,361)
(39,361)
-
-
(39,361)
Distribution to holders of
perpetual capital securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(36,509)
-
(36,509)
Dividend paid to non-controlling
shareholders of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(800)
(800)
Redemption of perpetual capital
securities
-
-
-
-
-
(23,302)
(23,302)
(1,255,118)
-
(1,278,420)
At 30 September 2022 (unaudited)
74,952
2,052,135
6,620
72,579
(410,260)
12,141,637
13,937,663
-
38,335
13,975,998
Note: The contributed surplus of the Group represents the amount arising from capital reorganisation carried out by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2003.
Interim Report 2023/24
7
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
Six months ended
30 September
2023
2022
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash from operating activities:
Decrease in fair value of financial assets at
117,422
FVTPL
96,127
Decrease in other payables and accruals
(81,936)
(101,124)
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
846,000
(10,588)
Decrease (increase) in properties held for sale
101,103
(76,872)
Decrease in trade and other receivables
2,988
19,488
(Increase) decrease in cash held by securities
(27,266)
brokers
9,174
Net cash inflows from other operating
69,521
activities
101,998
1,027,832
38,203
Net cash used in investing activities:
Interest received
50,431
31,413
Interest income received from financial assets
10,816
at FVTPL
16,364
Dividend income received from financial assets
3,929
at FVTPL
10,513
Purchase of financial assets at FVTPL
(145,663)
(15,000)
Disposal of financial assets at FVTPL
-
13,325
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
12
-
(17)
Investments in joint ventures
(73,795)
(19,338)
Advances to joint ventures
(634,983)
(377,703)
Repayments from joint ventures
278,103
168,491
Investment in an associate
-
(4,200)
Advance to an associate
(35,489)
(223,700)
Repayment from an associate
1,805
-
Repayment of loan receivables
2,114
106,177
Proceeds on disposal of derivative financial
14,352
instruments
153,090
Settlement of derivative financial instruments
-
(10,890)
Placement of time deposits with original
(5,297)
maturity over three months
-
(533,677)
(151,475)
CSI Properties Limited
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
Six months ended
30 September
2023
2022
NOTES
HK$'000
HK$'000
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash used in financing activities:
Repayments of bank borrowings
20
(2,024,436)
(2,263,029)
Repurchase of guaranteed notes
-
(30,170)
Repurchase of shares
21
(18,352)
(545)
Dividends paid
10
(39,350)
(39,361)
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders
(799)
of subsidiaries
(800)
Advance from joint ventures
179,671
206,705
Repayment to joint ventures
(14)
(952)
Repayment to non-controlling shareholders
(18,200)
(3,582)
New bank borrowings raised
20
1,702,470
2,889,811
Interest paid
(323,748)
(194,963)
Distribution to holders of perpetual capital
-
securities
(36,509)
Repurchase of perpetual capital securities
-
(1,278,420)
(542,758)
(751,815)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(48,603)
(865,087)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
the period
3,146,934
3,455,719
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net
28,092
16,861
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
3,126,423
2,607,493
Analysis of cash and cash equivalents
Bank balances and cash
3,131,720
2,607,493
Less: Time deposits with original maturity
(5,297)
over three months
18
-
3,126,423
2,607,493
Interim Report 2023/24
9
