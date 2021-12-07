Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CSI Properties Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    497   BMG2581C1091

CSI PROPERTIES LIMITED

(497)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::REPURCHASE OF US$200,000,000 5.75 PER CENT. SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES CALLABLE ON 2022

12/07/2021 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESTATE SKY LIMITED

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the British Virgin Islands)

ANNOUNCEMENT

REPURCHASE OF US$200,000,000 5.75 PER CENT. SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES

CALLABLE ON 2022

Estate Sky Limited ("Estate Sky" or the "Company") wishes to announce the repurchase on 1st December 2021 an aggregate principal amount of US$8,220,000 of the US$200,000,000 5.75 per cent. issued on 20th September 2017 (the "2022 Perpetual") (collectively, the "Repurchase"). The Repurchase was carried out by way of on-market purchases via a subsidiary of Estate Sky's holding company, CSI Properties Limited. The 2022 Perpetual are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

The settlement and cancellation for the repurchased 2022 Perpetual had completed on 6th December 2021. Following cancellation, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the 2022 Perpetual will be US$163,900,000.

The 2022 Perpetual were repurchased at an average price of 98.39.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ESTATE SKY LIMITED

Kan Sze Man

Executive Director

7th December 2021

Hong Kong

Disclaimer

CSI Properties Limited published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CSI PROPERTIES LIMITED
11/25FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Half Yearly Results
PU
11/25CSI Properties' Fiscal H1 Profit Falls on Lower Segment Revenue
MT
11/24CSI Properties Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2..
CI
10/26CSI Properties Projects Fall in Profit for Interim Period
MT
10/25GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Profit Warning
PU
10/25CSI Properties Limited Provides Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Guidance for Interim Pe..
CI
09/27CSI Properties Limited commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 945,999,968 shares, represe..
CI
08/31GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :voting results of the annual general meeting held on 31 august 202..
PU
08/31CSI Properties Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 March 2021
CI
08/31CSI Properties Limited's Equity Buyback announced on December 7, 2020, has expired.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 385 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
Net income 2022 432 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net Debt 2022 8 641 M 1 108 M 1 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,02x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 1 890 M 242 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 27,4x
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart CSI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSI Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSI PROPERTIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,20 HKD
Average target price 0,34 HKD
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hou Man Chow Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Cho Yee Chung Chairman
Sze Man Kan CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
Yuk Wo Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee George Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.10%242
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.60%35 443
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.47%30 856
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.51%29 162
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.80%28 273
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.91%26 240