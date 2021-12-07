General Announcement::REPURCHASE OF US$200,000,000 5.75 PER CENT. SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES CALLABLE ON 2022

ESTATE SKY LIMITED

(Incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the British Virgin Islands)

ANNOUNCEMENT

REPURCHASE OF US$200,000,000 5.75 PER CENT. SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES

CALLABLE ON 2022

Estate Sky Limited ("Estate Sky" or the "Company") wishes to announce the repurchase on 1st December 2021 an aggregate principal amount of US$8,220,000 of the US$200,000,000 5.75 per cent. issued on 20th September 2017 (the "2022 Perpetual") (collectively, the "Repurchase"). The Repurchase was carried out by way of on-market purchases via a subsidiary of Estate Sky's holding company, CSI Properties Limited. The 2022 Perpetual are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

The settlement and cancellation for the repurchased 2022 Perpetual had completed on 6th December 2021. Following cancellation, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the 2022 Perpetual will be US$163,900,000.

The 2022 Perpetual were repurchased at an average price of 98.39.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ESTATE SKY LIMITED

Kan Sze Man

Executive Director

7th December 2021

Hong Kong