Australia's CSL in mRNA vaccine licensing deal with Arcturus

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's CSL Ltd on
Wednesday entered into a collaboration and license agreement
with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc to access the
U.S. drug developer's late stage self-amplifying mRNA vaccine
platform technology.
The biopharmaceutical firm said it would pay Arcturus $200
million upfront in return for exclusive licence to its next
generation mRNA technology to develop vaccines for influenza,
COVID-19, and other respiratory viral diseases.
