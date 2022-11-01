Advanced search
    CSL   AU000000CSL8

CSL LIMITED

(CSL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:06 2022-11-01 pm EDT
283.61 AUD   +0.12%
06:08pAustralia's CSL in mRNA vaccine licensing deal with Arcturus
RE
10/25Csl : and Translational Sciences enter Agreement
PU
10/21Australian shares end lower on hawkish U.S Fed narrative
RE
Australia's CSL in mRNA vaccine licensing deal with Arcturus

11/01/2022 | 06:08pm EDT
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia's CSL Ltd on Wednesday entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc to access the U.S. drug developer's late stage self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform technology.

The biopharmaceutical firm said it would pay Arcturus $200 million upfront in return for exclusive licence to its next generation mRNA technology to develop vaccines for influenza, COVID-19, and other respiratory viral diseases. (Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC. 3.28% 18.28 Delayed Quote.-52.18%
CSL LIMITED 0.38% 283.61 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 121 M - -
Net income 2023 2 358 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,7x
Yield 2023 1,32%
Capitalization 87 263 M 87 263 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,46x
EV / Sales 2024 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends CSL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 180,96 $
Average target price 201,94 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Roger Perreault Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Joy Carolyn Linton Chief Financial Officer
Brian Anthony McNamee Chairman
Andrew Nash Chief Scientific Officer, SVP & Head-Research
William Mezzanotte CMO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
