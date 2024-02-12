Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd on Tuesday reaffirmed an upbeat forecast for fiscal 2024, after reporting a solid jump in half-year profit on the back of strong plasma collections at its Behring unit.

It expects profit excluding some asset revaluations and one-off costs of $2.9 billion to $3 billion on constant currency basis in fiscal 2024, compared with $2.44 billion reported in fiscal 2023.

The company, which uses blood plasma to create treatments for diseases, posted a statutory net profit after tax, excluding one-off items, of $2.06 billion on a constant currency basis for the half year ended Dec. 31, up 13% from a year ago.

"CSL is in a strong position to deliver annualised double-digit earnings growth over the medium term," it said in a statement.

CSL, a former government laboratory which became a stock market darling after a string of large acquisitions made it the world's largest blood plasma company, said plasma collections remained strong, with compensation for donors and labour continuing to trend down.

"Our strong first-half result for the 2024 financial year was driven by CSL Behring's exceptional performance across its portfolio, especially immunoglobulins," CEO Paul Perreault said.

The Behring division posted total revenue of $5.24 billion, up 14% on the pervious year, benefitting from donations of plasma as well as strong patient demand.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura and Rajasik Mukherjee; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Stephen Coates)