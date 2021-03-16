Australia shares track Wall Street rally to end nearly 1% higher

* Tech stocks lead gains in benchmark index
* CSL boosts healthcare sector
* Markets await cues from U.S. Fed meet
March 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished nearly 1%
higher on Tuesday to notch their best session in more than a
week, as the benchmark tracked overnight gains on Wall Street,
while lower U.S. bond yields prompted heavy buying in healthcare
and technology stocks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.8% higher at 6,827.10,
after rising as much as 1.3% earlier in the day - its biggest
intraday percentage gain since March 8. The benchmark closed
0.1% higher on Monday.
Major Wall Street indexes closed at record highs in the
previous session, as investors eyed an economic recovery from
the coronavirus and awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this
week amid caution over rising borrowing costs.
Back home, investors took heart from minutes of the Reserve
Bank of Australia's policy meeting, which reiterated that
interest rates would remain lower for longer until the economy
gets back on its feet and unemployment rates lower.
Meanwhile, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries
fell below its 13-month peak of 1.64% on Friday.
Global markets have been roiled in recent weeks by a spike in
longer-dated U.S. bond yields due to fears of an increase in
inflation.
"Yields are starting to come off and growth stocks are
starting to have a bounce and if you look at that, the top
performers are all about the yield - the classic healthcare
stocks and technology stocks," Mathan Somasundaram, the chief
executive officer at Deep Data Analytics said.
Technology stocks were top gainers, closing about 3%
higher with Afterpay adding 3% and Altium
finishing over 2% stronger.
The healthcare sub-index rose 2.4%, boosted by
industry behemoth CSL's 2.3% climb and Cochlear's near
2% gain.
The heavyweight financial sector closed about 0.7%
higher, with the "Big Four" banks climbing between 0.4% and 0.9%
higher.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.8%
to finish the session at 12,689.05.
Top gainers were Mercury NZ and Serko Ltd,
each adding over 5%.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)