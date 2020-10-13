CSL : 2020 AGM Poll Results

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the attached information is provided in relation to the resolutions passed by the shareholders of CSL Limited at its 2020 Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

14 October 2020

The Chairman

CSL LIMITED

45 Poplar Road

Parkville VIC 3052

Poll Report

I, the Returning Officer appointed by you in connection with the voting by poll on the motions set out below at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Members of CSL Limited held at Virtual on 14 October 2020 at 10:00 AM, report as follows:

2A To re-elect Mr Bruce Brook as a Director Number % Votes cast 'FOR' the motion 268,095,129 98.60 Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion 3,803,542 1.40 TOTAL VOTES CAST 271,898,671 100.00 Votes "Abstained" 253,816

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

2B To elect Ms Carolyn Hewson AO as a Director Number % Votes cast 'FOR' the motion 270,199,718 99.36 Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion 1,745,944 0.64 TOTAL VOTES CAST 271,945,662 100.00 Votes "Abstained" 206,650

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

2C To elect Mr Pascal Soriot as a Director Number % Votes cast 'FOR' the motion 269,335,912 99.07 Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion 2,522,119 0.93 TOTAL VOTES CAST 271,858,031 100.00 Votes "Abstained" 294,438

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.