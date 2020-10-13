Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  CSL Limited    CSL   AU000000CSL8

CSL LIMITED

(CSL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/13
298.23 AUD   +0.53%
12:16aCSL : Appendix 2A
PU
10/13CSL : 2020 AGM Poll Results
PU
10/13Australia shares edge lower on vaccine trial halts; NZ gains for eleventh day
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CSL : 2020 AGM Poll Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 11:20pm EDT

14 October 2020

To: Australian Securities Exchange

CSL LIMITED 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the attached information is provided in relation to the resolutions passed by the shareholders of CSL Limited at its 2020 Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

Yours faithfully

Authorised for release by

Fiona Mead

Company Secretary

14 October 2020

The Chairman

CSL LIMITED

45 Poplar Road

Parkville VIC 3052

Poll Report

I, the Returning Officer appointed by you in connection with the voting by poll on the motions set out below at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Members of CSL Limited held at Virtual on 14 October 2020 at 10:00 AM, report as follows:

2A

To re-elect Mr Bruce Brook as a Director

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion

268,095,129

98.60

Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion

3,803,542

1.40

TOTAL VOTES CAST

271,898,671

100.00

Votes "Abstained"

253,816

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

2B

To elect Ms Carolyn Hewson AO as a Director

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion

270,199,718

99.36

Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion

1,745,944

0.64

TOTAL VOTES CAST

271,945,662

100.00

Votes "Abstained"

206,650

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

2C

To elect Mr Pascal Soriot as a Director

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion

269,335,912

99.07

Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion

2,522,119

0.93

TOTAL VOTES CAST

271,858,031

100.00

Votes "Abstained"

294,438

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

3

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion

244,788,963

93.73

Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion

16,377,595

6.27

TOTAL VOTES CAST

261,166,558

100.00

Votes "Abstained"

10,971,098

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

4

Grant Performance Share Units to Paul

Perreault

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion

199,339,923

76.35

Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion

61,753,639

23.65

TOTAL VOTES CAST

261,093,562

100.00

Votes "Abstained"

11,046,728

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

Michael Hutchison

Returning Officer

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 03:19:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CSL LIMITED
12:16aCSL : Appendix 2A
PU
10/13CSL : 2020 AGM Poll Results
PU
10/13Australia shares edge lower on vaccine trial halts; NZ gains for eleventh day
RE
10/13CSL : Biotech firm CSL raises lower-end profit forecast driven by virus-related ..
RE
10/13CSL : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
10/13CSL : Australia's CSL raises lower-end of profit forecast
RE
10/13CSL : Tightens Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance, Expects Continued Plasma-Collection Ch..
DJ
10/09CSL : Behring's Global Role in Battling COVID-19
AQ
10/08CSL : First Patient Enrolled in NIH Phase 3 Trial to Evaluate Potential COVID-19..
PU
10/07CSL : Appendix 2A
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 018 M - -
Net income 2021 2 244 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 713 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,6x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 97 206 M 97 230 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,33x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CSL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 220,46 $
Last Close Price 213,65 $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Roger Perreault Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Brian Anthony McNamee Chairman
Paul McKenzie Chief Operating Officer
Joy Carolyn Linton Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Cuthbertson Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSL LIMITED8.15%97 300
BIOGEN INC.-1.77%46 145
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.66.97%41 408
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.117.33%37 576
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.212.73%36 949
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.14%27 261
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group