CSL : 2020 AGM Poll Results

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the attached information is provided in relation to the resolutions passed by the shareholders of CSL Limited at its 2020 Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
14 October 2020
The Chairman
CSL LIMITED
45 Poplar Road
Parkville VIC 3052
Poll Report
I, the Returning Officer appointed by you in connection with the voting by poll on the motions set out below at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Members of CSL Limited held at Virtual on 14 October 2020 at 10:00 AM, report as follows:
2A
To re-elect Mr Bruce Brook as a Director
Number
%
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion
268,095,129
98.60
Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion
3,803,542
1.40
TOTAL VOTES CAST
271,898,671
100.00
Votes "Abstained"
253,816
The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.
2B
To elect Ms Carolyn Hewson AO as a Director
Number
%
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion
270,199,718
99.36
Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion
1,745,944
0.64
TOTAL VOTES CAST
271,945,662
100.00
Votes "Abstained"
206,650
The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.
2C
To elect Mr Pascal Soriot as a Director
Number
%
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion
269,335,912
99.07
Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion
2,522,119
0.93
TOTAL VOTES CAST
271,858,031
100.00
Votes "Abstained"
294,438
The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.
3
Adoption of the Remuneration Report
Number
%
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion
244,788,963
93.73
Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion
16,377,595
6.27
TOTAL VOTES CAST
261,166,558
100.00
Votes "Abstained"
10,971,098
The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.
4
Grant Performance Share Units to Paul
Perreault
Number
%
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion
199,339,923
76.35
Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion
61,753,639
23.65
TOTAL VOTES CAST
261,093,562
100.00
Votes "Abstained"
11,046,728
The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.
Michael Hutchison
Returning Officer
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
