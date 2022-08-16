Log in
    CSL   AU000000CSL8

CSL LIMITED

(CSL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-16 am EDT
296.40 AUD   +1.08%
05:54pCSL : Announces Carbon Targets
PU
12:42aCSL : Notice of Investor/Analyst Briefing 2022 Full Year Result
PU
08/15Australian shares rise as investors await key earnings reports, RBA minutes
RE
CSL : Announces Carbon Targets

08/16/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Melbourne, 17 August 2022 - CSL Limited (ASX: CSL) Today, CSL advances its vision for a more sustainable future by setting new, tangible targets for carbon emissions reductions.

As part of the company's broader sustainability strategy to build a more sustainable future for employees, communities, patients and donors, CSL is announcing new carbon emissions reductions targets that will serve as a transparent roadmap to decarbonise global operations by cutting direct and indirect carbon emissions.

By 2030, the company:

  • Is targeting a reduction of 40% of absolute Scope 1 & 2 emissions against a baseline of the average annual emissions across FY19-21; and
  • Intends to ensure suppliers who contribute 67% of Scope 3 emissions have set Scope 1 & 2 reduction targets, aligned with the Science-based targets initiative.

Both targets are aligned to the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Importantly, the timeframes also align to CSL's 2030 business strategy, ensuring the targets are incorporated into our detailed operational plans. The achievement of Scope 1 and 2 emissions reductions will occur through four key abatement levers:

  • increased energy efficiency;
  • a push toward more renewable power;
  • switching fuels to less carbon intensive energy sources; and
  • re-designing some of its manufacturing sites.

CSL recognises that responsible management and efficient use of natural resources is key to the company's sustainable growth and its ability to deliver efficient and reliable supply of life-saving medicines.

"For over a century, CSL has earned trust by striving to fulfill our promise to improve the lives of patients and safeguard public health," said CSL's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Paul Perreault. "We intend to continue earning that trust, as a company committed to a healthier world."

Aspects of this work are already well underway. CSL facilities in Liverpool, United Kingdom, and Bern, Switzerland, currently source renewable energy. CSL's new R&D complexes in Marburg, Germany, and Waltham, Massachusetts will feature state-of- the-art sustainable design features as well as CSL's new company headquarters building in Melbourne, Australia.

In addition to reducing carbon emissions, CSL is prioritising integrating environmental considerations into key business decisions; minimizing end-to-end production of waste through removal, reduction and recycling; and reducing waste in our supply chain.

The specific targets build on the previously announced strategy by serving as a tangible, transparent roadmap to decarbonising CSL's operations by reducing the company's direct and indirect emissions footprint. They are a further evolution in CSL's responsibility to deliver our therapeutics and vaccines in a more efficient, inclusive and environmentally respectful way.

"Our ongoing efforts and new sustainability targets demonstrate our promise to protect people and our planet. As a scientific and data driven company, we are undertaking specific measures and analysis to ensure that we continue to set and meet the right targets for the road ahead," said CSL Chief Financial Officer Joy Linton. "It is all part of the CSL Promise to foster a more sustainable future".

For more information visit: https://investors.csl.com/site/investors/sustainability

*** ends ***

Media Contact - Australia
Jimmy Baker
jimmy.baker@csl.com.au
+61 450 909 211


Media Contact - Rest of World
Tom Hushen
thomas.hushen@cslbehring.com
267-769-6728

About CSL

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL - including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor - provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 30,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSLBehring.com/Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL.

For more information about CSL Limited, visit www.CSL.com.

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 21:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
