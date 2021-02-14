Log in
CSL Limited    CSL   AU000000CSL8

CSL LIMITED

(CSL)
CSL : COVID-19 Update

02/14/2021 | 05:07pm EST
COVID-19 Update

CSL continues to provide medicines to patients around the world.

08 Feb 2021
news

Safeguarding our people, patients and donors remains our top priority. As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, CSL continues to provide medicines to patients around the world. We're also exploring new ways to specifically help those affected by COVID-19. In addition, we have taken measures to support the health and well-being of our people. We continue to closely monitor the outbreak to minimize business impact. (CSL is the parent company of CSL Behring and Seqirus)

Our Efforts:
 We have joined with other leading plasma companies to form the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance, an unprecedented industry collaboration with a goal of developing and delivering an investigational anti-coronavirus hyperimmune intravenous immunoglobulin (H-Ig) medicine for treating hospitalized adults at risk for serious complications of COVID-19. A Phase III trial is under way.

Also, CSL and AstraZeneca have agreed for CSL to manufacture approximately 30 million doses of the Oxford University vaccine candidate AZD1222, for supply to Australia.

These are just some of our many efforts to combat the global pandemic. To see what else we are doing, please see our Fact Sheet.

Our People:

We have taken numerous steps to help ensure the health and safety of our workforce. This includes restricting international travel until 1 July 2021, postponing large group meetings, and encouraging employees to leverage various communication technologies to minimize business disruption.

Our Patients & Products:

CSL continues to provide an uninterrupted supply of our medicines around the world. As the COVID-19 situation evolves, we are closely tracking any impact it could have on our operations.

We have ongoing clinical trials at investigational sites worldwide and remain in close contact with researchers who are involved in this important work to evaluate promising new medicines, discussing the best ways to manage patient visits and follow-up appointments.

Our Donors:

Our plasma collection network is operational. Our plasma centers are committed to the highest standards of quality and safety for our employees and donors.

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 22:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
