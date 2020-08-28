CSL : Change of Director's Interest Notice

28 August 2020

To: Australian Securities Exchange

Change of Director's Interest Notice - Paul Perreault

The attached Appendix 3Y relates to changes in the relevant interest in the Company's securities held by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CSL Limited, Mr Paul Perreault.

Following approval through CSL's governance processes, Mr Perreault has sold a portion of the Long-TermIncentive (LTI) awards vested from grants made under CSL's legacy remuneration plan in October 2016. A large part of the sale proceeds will be used to meet tax obligations arising from this vesting, and the remainder will be used for portfolio diversification purposes.

Following this transaction, Mr Perreault continues to hold a significant interest in the Company's securities, comprising 147,381 ordinary shares. This represents a shareholding of over 17 times Mr Perreault's base salary and is well above CSL's minimum guideline for its CEO to hold shares worth three times salary - a reflection of the Company's remuneration model that links executive pay to the continued achievement of CSL's long-term strategy.

There will be a further transaction on 1 September 2020 where shares will be sold to cover a tax liability due on awards that vest on that date (awards granted October 2017, 2018 and 2019) - remaining shares will be held and will further increase Mr Perreault's holding.

Mr Perreault has also signalled an intent to transfer a number of shares for philanthropic ventures in the coming weeks.

Further details are provided in the Appendix 3Y.

Yours faithfully

Fiona Mead

Company Secretary