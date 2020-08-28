CSL : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice - Paul Perreault
The attached Appendix 3Y relates to changes in the relevant interest in the Company's securities held by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CSL Limited, Mr Paul Perreault.
Following approval through CSL's governance processes, Mr Perreault has sold a portion of theLong-TermIncentive (LTI) awards vested from grants made under CSL's legacy remuneration plan in October 2016. A large part of the sale proceeds will be used to meet tax obligations arising from this vesting, and the remainder will be used for portfolio diversification purposes.
Following this transaction, Mr Perreault continues to hold a significant interest in the Company's securities, comprising 147,381 ordinary shares. This represents a shareholding of over 17 times Mr Perreault's base salary and is well above CSL's minimum guideline for its CEO to hold shares worth three times salary - a reflection of the Company's remuneration model that links executive pay to the continued achievement of CSL's long-term strategy.
There will be a further transaction on 1 September 2020 where shares will be sold to cover a tax liability due on awards that vest on that date (awards granted October 2017, 2018 and 2019) - remaining shares will be held and will further increase Mr Perreault's holding.
Mr Perreault has also signalled an intent to transfer a number of shares for philanthropic ventures in the coming weeks.
Further details are provided in the Appendix 3Y.
Yours faithfully
Fiona Mead
Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
CSL Limited
ABN
99 051 588 348
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Paul Perreault
Date of last notice
25 October 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest
Solium
Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd as
Rights Plan (the Plan)
Date of change
(1)
26
August 2020
(2)
26
August 2020
(3)
26
- 28 August 2020
(4)
20
August 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct:
127,381 Ordinary Shares
Indirect:
51,727 Performance Rights
163,514 Performance Options
98,419 Performance Share Units
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
Ordinary Shares
Performance Share Units under the CSL
Limited Performance Rights Plan (the Plan).
Subject to satisfaction of certain performance
hurdles, and the other rules of the Plan, each
Performance Right carries the right to
subscribe for or acquire one ordinary share in
CSL Limited.
Number acquired
214,357 Ordinary Shares
Number disposed
(1)
163,514 Options (exercise)
(2) 50,843 Performance Rights (exercise)
(3) 194,357 Ordinary Shares (sale of Options
referred to in (1) and partial Performance
Rights referred to in (2))
(4) 884 Performance Rights (lapse)
Value/Consideration
(1)
Consideration paid for the exercise of the
Options was $17,536,876.50 being
163,514 shares issued as a result of the
exercise of 163,514 Options at an
exercise price of $107.25 per Option.
(2)
Nil
(3) Consideration received from the sale of
33,514
Ordinary
Shares
was
$9,740,655.80 (being 33,514 Ordinary
Shares at a price of $290.644381).
Consideration received from the sale of
65,000 Ordinary Shares was $19,168,695
(being 65,000 Ordinary Shares at a price
of $294.903). Consideration received
from the sale of 65,000 Ordinary Shares
was $18,885,067.50 (being 65,000
Ordinary Shares at a price of $290.5395).
Consideration received from the sale of
30,843
Ordinary
Shares
was
$8,959,698.10 (being 30,843 Ordinary
Shares at a price of $290.49373).
(4)
Nil
No. of securities held after change
Direct:
127,381 Ordinary Shares
Indirect:
98,419 Performance Share Units
20,000 Ordinary Shares
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
(1)
Exercise of Options pursuant to the Plan.
to the Plan.
(3)
On-Market Trade.
(4)
Lapsing of unvested Performance Rights
pursuant to the Plan.
