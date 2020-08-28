Log in
CSL : Change of Director's Interest Notice

08/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT

28 August 2020

To: Australian Securities Exchange

Change of Director's Interest Notice - Paul Perreault

The attached Appendix 3Y relates to changes in the relevant interest in the Company's securities held by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CSL Limited, Mr Paul Perreault.

Following approval through CSL's governance processes, Mr Perreault has sold a portion of the Long-TermIncentive (LTI) awards vested from grants made under CSL's legacy remuneration plan in October 2016. A large part of the sale proceeds will be used to meet tax obligations arising from this vesting, and the remainder will be used for portfolio diversification purposes.

Following this transaction, Mr Perreault continues to hold a significant interest in the Company's securities, comprising 147,381 ordinary shares. This represents a shareholding of over 17 times Mr Perreault's base salary and is well above CSL's minimum guideline for its CEO to hold shares worth three times salary - a reflection of the Company's remuneration model that links executive pay to the continued achievement of CSL's long-term strategy.

There will be a further transaction on 1 September 2020 where shares will be sold to cover a tax liability due on awards that vest on that date (awards granted October 2017, 2018 and 2019) - remaining shares will be held and will further increase Mr Perreault's holding.

Mr Perreault has also signalled an intent to transfer a number of shares for philanthropic ventures in the coming weeks.

Further details are provided in the Appendix 3Y.

Yours faithfully

Fiona Mead

Company Secretary

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

CSL Limited

ABN

99 051 588 348

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Perreault

Date of last notice

25 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest

Solium

Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd as

(including registered holder)

custodian for the CSL Limited Performance

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Rights Plan (the Plan)

Date of change

(1)

26

August 2020

(2)

26

August 2020

(3)

26

- 28 August 2020

(4)

20

August 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct:

127,381 Ordinary Shares

Indirect:

51,727 Performance Rights

163,514 Performance Options

98,419 Performance Share Units

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary Shares

Performance Share Units under the CSL

Limited Performance Rights Plan (the Plan).

Subject to satisfaction of certain performance

hurdles, and the other rules of the Plan, each

Performance Right carries the right to

subscribe for or acquire one ordinary share in

CSL Limited.

Number acquired

214,357 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

(1)

163,514 Options (exercise)

(2) 50,843 Performance Rights (exercise)

(3) 194,357 Ordinary Shares (sale of Options

referred to in (1) and partial Performance

Rights referred to in (2))

(4) 884 Performance Rights (lapse)

Value/Consideration

(1)

Consideration paid for the exercise of the

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Options was $17,536,876.50 being

163,514 shares issued as a result of the

exercise of 163,514 Options at an

exercise price of $107.25 per Option.

(2)

Nil

(3) Consideration received from the sale of

33,514

Ordinary

Shares

was

$9,740,655.80 (being 33,514 Ordinary

Shares at a price of $290.644381).

Consideration received from the sale of

65,000 Ordinary Shares was $19,168,695

(being 65,000 Ordinary Shares at a price

of $294.903). Consideration received

from the sale of 65,000 Ordinary Shares

was $18,885,067.50 (being 65,000

Ordinary Shares at a price of $290.5395).

Consideration received from the sale of

30,843

Ordinary

Shares

was

$8,959,698.10 (being 30,843 Ordinary

Shares at a price of $290.49373).

(4)

Nil

No. of securities held after change

Direct:

127,381 Ordinary Shares

Indirect:

98,419 Performance Share Units

20,000 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

(1)

Exercise of Options pursuant to the Plan.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

(2) Exercise of Performance Rights pursuant

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

to the Plan.

(3)

On-Market Trade.

(4)

Lapsing of unvested Performance Rights

pursuant to the Plan.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

No

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
