Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  CSL Limited    CSL   AU000000CSL8

CSL LIMITED

(CSL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/15
287.24 AUD   +1.45%
01:22aCSL : Philippines says engaging Western pharma firms, despite Duterte anger
RE
09/15Australia shares dip as banks drag; eyes on U.S. Fed meeting
RE
09/14CSL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - CSL
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSL : Philippines says engaging Western pharma firms, despite Duterte anger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 01:22am EDT
Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte wave to the media before their one on one meeting at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines

The Philippines continues to negotiate supply deals with a wide range of COVID-19 vaccine makers, its health ministry said on Wednesday, despite its president scolding Western firms and saying he wanted Chinese and Russian vaccines.

The Philippines, which has the most infections and second highest number of deaths in Southeast Asia, is potentially a large market for vaccine makers with its population of 107 million.

"We are still continuously negotiating," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told Reuters in a text message. "No vaccine manufacturers have 'formally' asked for pre-payment, though there have been insinuations during the discussions."

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday lashed out at Western vaccine manufacturers for seeking advance payment or a reservation fee for vaccines that are still under clinical trials.

He pledged to prioritise Russia or China, countries that he frequently praises during his trademark verbal tirades at the West.

His government has talked to a number of potential vaccine suppliers, including those of Russia and China plus U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc. It plans to meet Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd.

A Philippine procurement law forbids payment of goods well ahead of delivery and before a product's specifications are finalised, putting the country at a disadvantage amid expected high global vaccine demand. The Philippines has recorded nearly 270,000 coronavirus infections and over 4,600 deaths.

In contrast, countries like the United States and the United Kingdom have committed to buy hundreds of millions of doses even as vaccines are still under late-stage trials.

The Philippines has joined a World Health Organization-led vaccine trials and allocation plan and is promoting itself as a site for pharma firms' phase 3 trials, Vergeire said.

"We are doing all efforts to put us in a position to access these vaccines," Vergeire told a regular news conference.

By Neil Jerome Morales

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CSL LIMITED 1.45% 287.24 End-of-day quote.4.16%
MODERNA, INC. 5.04% 66.88 Delayed Quote.241.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CSL LIMITED
01:22aCSL : Philippines says engaging Western pharma firms, despite Duterte anger
RE
09/15Australia shares dip as banks drag; eyes on U.S. Fed meeting
RE
09/14CSL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - CSL
PU
09/11CSL : Appendix 2A
PU
09/11CSL : Appendix 3G
PU
09/11CSL : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/10CSL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/09Appointment of Non-executive Director | BHP
AQ
09/08Australia shares hit five-week low on Wall Street tech rout
RE
09/08Australia shares finish higher on stimulus hopes
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 009 M - -
Net income 2021 2 243 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 697 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,8x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 95 351 M 95 338 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,00x
EV / Sales 2022 9,16x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CSL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 219,06 $
Last Close Price 209,60 $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Roger Perreault Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Brian Anthony McNamee Chairman
Paul McKenzie Chief Operating Officer
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Cuthbertson Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSL LIMITED4.16%95 338
BIOGEN INC.-6.21%44 082
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.78.52%43 332
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.96.05%33 894
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.157.21%30 136
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.53%25 332
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group