SYDNEY--Australia-based pharmaceuticals company CSL said half-year statutory net profit rose by 17%, reflecting a strong performance in its main blood-plasma business.

CSL said its statutory net profit in the six months through December was US$1.90 billion. That compares to market expectations of US$1.84 billion, as assessed by FactSet. Total statutory revenue rose 12% to US$8.05 billion, compared to market expectations of US$7.94 billion, according to FactSet.

The company declared an interim dividend of US$1.19 per share, compared to US$1.07 in the prior year.

When foreign-exchange movements were stripped out, CSL said its net profit rose by 20% to US$1.94 billion. Underlying profit rose by 13% to US$2.06 billion at constant exchange rates, while annual revenue rose by 11% to US$7.95 billion, CSL said.

