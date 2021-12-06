CSL : Statement on Modern Slavery 2021

Toward meeting the expectations of disclosure requirements in a number of jurisdictions,1 this Statement on Modern Slavery (the Statement) describes where we believe there may be risks of modern slavery in our business supply chains, due diligence steps that we have begun taking to identify, manage and mitigate those risks in our operations and supply chains, and how we evaluate the effectiveness of our responses.
The Statement is a joint statement in relation to the reporting period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 prepared by and for CSL Limited and also for the reporting entities CSL Behring (Australia) Pty Ltd and Seqirus (Australia) Pty Ltd.
For the purposes of this Statement, 'CSL', 'we', 'us' and 'our' collectively refers to CSL Limited and its key businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Plasma and Seqirus (and includes all relevant reporting entities for this Statement). This Statement also describes practices that are common to CSL's other controlled entities and CSL-managed joint venture operations (together with CSL, referred to as the 'Group' or the 'CSL Group').
Modern slavery is used to describe serious forms of exploitation where coercion, threats or deception are used to exploit victims and undermine or deprive them of their freedom. Types of serious exploitation include trafficking in persons, slavery, servitude, forced marriage, forced labour, debt bondage, deceptive recruiting for labour or services, and child labour.
The International Labour Organization further defines forced labour as work that is performed involuntarily and under the menace of any penalty. It refers to situations in which persons are coerced to work through the use of violence or intimidation, or by more subtle means such as manipulated debt, retention of identity papers or threats of denunciation to immigration authorities.
CSL's modern slavery statement can be found on CSL.com > Corporate Responsibility.
Organisational structure
CSL Limited is the parent of the CSL Group and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and is a constituent of the S&P/ASX 20 index.
CSL is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including treatments for haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our beginning in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL - through our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides lifesaving products to more than 100 countries and employs 25,415 people in 39 countries.2 Our unique combination of commercial strength, research and development focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients and global communities can live life to the fullest.
The Statement has been prepared for purposes of theModern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth) (Act), United Kingdom Modern Slavery Act 2015 and the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act 2010.
As at 30 June 2021.
Our locations
Basel Switzerland
Marburg Germany
Bern
Goettingen
Hong Kong China
Tokyo Japan
Switzerland
Hattersheim
Amsterdam Netherlands
Schwalmstadt
Wuhan China
Melbourne Australia
Germany
Group Head Ofﬁce
Maidenhead UK
Seqirus Head Ofﬁce
Sydney Australia
Liverpool UK
Pasadena
Indianapolis US
US
Kankakee US
Mesquite US
Boca Raton US
King of Prussia US
CSL Behring Head Ofﬁce
Cambridge US
Holly Springs US
Knoxville US
CSL Group includes the following businesses.
CSL Behring is a global leader in developing and delivering high-quality medicines that treat people with rare and serious diseases. Our treatments offer promise for people who are living with conditions in the immunology, haematology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, and transplant therapeutic areas. CSL Behring drives more than 80% of overall company revenue with substantial markets in more than 100 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America.
CSL Plasma is a division of CSL Behring and collects human-derived plasma (sourced plasma) via its global network of plasma collection centres located in China, Hungary, Germany and the United States of America (US).
Research and Development
Manufacturing
Commercial Operations
Testing Laboratory
Logistics Centre
Distribution
Warehousing
Administration
Regional Sales and/or Distribution
Plasma collection centres
Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness. Seqirus operates state-of-the-art production facilities in the US, the United Kingdom (UK) and Australia, and utilises both egg-based and cell-based manufacturing technologies as well as a proprietary adjuvant. It has leading research and development (R&D) capabilities, a broad and differentiated product portfolio and commercial operations in more than 20 countries.
Our Workforce Breakdown
(as at 30 June 2021)
Asia Pacific
3,736
Europe, Middle East, Russia
7,186
North America
14,382
South America
111
Total
25,415
Our value chain
We achieve value creation through high-quality, focused innovation capabilities, operational excellence and global commercial strength. At the origins of our value chain, plasma donors provide our pipeline, while partners and collaborators support innovation and portfolio diversification. Employees enable value creation by driving our performance to deliver against our 2030 strategy and our promise to patients.
Unmet need
Sourcing
Promise to patients
Pharmacovigilance
including
plasma
collection
Early stage
Product
Manufacturing &
Sales, marketing,
research &
development &
distribution
policy advocacy &
collaboration
clinical trials
patient support
CSL's Purpose, Values and Code of Responsible Business Practice
Our operations at a glance
CSL Limited
Headquarters
Total headcount3
Australia
628
Key operations
Early stage research and development
Corporate head-office support (including company secretary, governance, finance and legal)
CSL Behring
Headquarters
Total headcount3
US
10,969
Key operations
Sourcing
Research and development (R&D)
Product manufacturing - 5 facilities located in Australia, China, Germany, Switzerland and the US
Product manufacturing -
3 facilities located in Australia, the UK and the US
Contract manufacturing
Warehousing, transport and logistics
Business technology
Commercial operations
Key products: FLUAD®, FLUCELVAX®,
AFLURIA®
CSL does not undertake external financing activities.
3 As at 30 June 2021. Excludes contract workers.
Our supply chain
Across our global operations we work with more than 20,000 suppliers in the following categories:
indirect - refers to expenses incurred for materials, services (including clinical trials) and maintenance required to operate the business, such as professional services, logistics, sales and marketing support, business travel, information technology and commercial spend;
direct - involves the procurement of goods, materials and services directly related to the production of goods and/or services that CSL manufacture, such as packaging, chemicals, medical devices, filters, gels and ingredients; and
construction capital equipment and maintenance - goods and services related to new plant and equipment and its ongoing maintenance, engineering goods and services to ensure our production lines remain operational and fit for purpose.
Spend by category*
Indirect (includes engineering and clinical development) - 59%
Direct - 18%
Construction capital equipment and maintenance - 23%
* Utilising 2019/20 data to delineate COVID-19 interruptions.
Snapshot of CSL's business critical direct suppliers
CSL's supply chain is very diverse, with a range of products/materials required for the manufacture of our lifesaving and life-enhancing therapies. Across CSL Limited's businesses - CSL Behring and Seqirus - we have identified
49 highly critical direct suppliers (at the parent company level) that provide products/materials and are based in 29 countries.
Of the materials sourced from these suppliers, 80% originate from suppliers in 10 countries, with a low to medium risk for modern slavery, including (in order of frequency) the US, Germany, France, Australia, Switzerland, the UK, Belgium, Spain, Ireland and Japan, with the remaining materials sourced from 19 countries (20% of total). We will continue to engage with suppliers to develop our understanding and verify the locations where suppliers
are manufacturing or sourcing the products that we buy. This will assist us to deepen our understanding of modern slavery risks that may be present in our supply chain and which are described in the section 'Identification of modern slavery risk in our operations and supply chain' on page 7.
Business suppliers by country of manufacture and category of product/material
Disclosed source country of
Frequency
Category of products/
Top five categories
origin of finished product
across highly
materials provided (top
across 80% of countries
critical suppliers
three where applicable)
US
24%
1.
Filters
1.
Chemicals
2.
Chemicals
2.
Filters
3.
Primary packaging
3. Primary packaging
4. Manufacturing supplies
Germany
15%
1.
Primary packaging
5.
Gels and resins
2.
Filters
3.
Chemicals
France
10%
1.
Primary packaging
2.
Filters
3.
Chemicals
Australia
9%
1.
Chemicals
2.
Filters
3.
Manufacturing supplies
Switzerland
6%
1.
Chemicals
2.
Filters
3.
Primary packaging
UK
5%
1.
Chemicals
2.
Manufacturing supplies
Belgium
4%
1.
Chemicals
2.
Filters
Spain
3%
1.
Chemicals
2.
Syringes
Ireland
2%
1.
Syringes, chemicals, filters
Japan
2%
1.
Chemicals, filters,
primary packaging
Austria, Bosnia, China, Czech
20%
Numerous categories
Numerous categories
Republic, Finland, Hungary,
covered given the
covered given the
India, Indonesia, Israel,
number of countries
number of countries
Italy, Mexico, Netherlands,
New Zealand, Norway,
Poland, Singapore, Sweden,
Thailand, Tunisia
