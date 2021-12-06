Log in
CSL : Statement on Modern Slavery 2021

12/06/2021 | 11:22pm EST
CSL's Statement on Modern Slavery

1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021

About our Statement

Toward meeting the expectations of disclosure requirements in a number of jurisdictions,1 this Statement on Modern Slavery (the Statement) describes where we believe there may be risks of modern slavery in our business supply chains, due diligence steps that we have begun taking to identify, manage and mitigate those risks in our operations and supply chains, and how we evaluate the effectiveness of our responses.

The Statement is a joint statement in relation to the reporting period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 prepared by and for CSL Limited and also for the reporting entities CSL Behring (Australia) Pty Ltd and Seqirus (Australia) Pty Ltd.

For the purposes of this Statement, 'CSL', 'we', 'us' and 'our' collectively refers to CSL Limited and its key businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Plasma and Seqirus (and includes all relevant reporting entities for this Statement). This Statement also describes practices that are common to CSL's other controlled entities and CSL-managed joint venture operations (together with CSL, referred to as the 'Group' or the 'CSL Group').

Modern slavery is used to describe serious forms of exploitation where coercion, threats or deception are used to exploit victims and undermine or deprive them of their freedom. Types of serious exploitation include trafficking in persons, slavery, servitude, forced marriage, forced labour, debt bondage, deceptive recruiting for labour or services, and child labour.

The International Labour Organization further defines forced labour as work that is performed involuntarily and under the menace of any penalty. It refers to situations in which persons are coerced to work through the use of violence or intimidation, or by more subtle means such as manipulated debt, retention of identity papers or threats of denunciation to immigration authorities.

CSL's modern slavery statement can be found on CSL.com > Corporate Responsibility.

Organisational structure

CSL Limited is the parent of the CSL Group and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and is a constituent of the S&P/ASX 20 index.

CSL is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including treatments for haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our beginning in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL - through our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides lifesaving products to more than 100 countries and employs 25,415 people in 39 countries.2 Our unique combination of commercial strength, research and development focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients and global communities can live life to the fullest.

  1. The Statement has been prepared for purposes of the Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth) (Act), United Kingdom Modern Slavery Act 2015 and the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act 2010.
  2. As at 30 June 2021.

CSL's Statement on Modern Slavery - 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021

1

Our locations

Basel Switzerland

Marburg Germany

Bern

Goettingen

Hong Kong China

Tokyo Japan

Switzerland

Hattersheim

Amsterdam Netherlands

Schwalmstadt

Wuhan China

Melbourne Australia

Germany

Group Head Ofﬁce

Maidenhead UK

Seqirus Head Ofﬁce

Sydney Australia

Liverpool UK

Pasadena

Indianapolis US

US

Kankakee US

Mesquite US

Boca Raton US

King of Prussia US

CSL Behring Head Ofﬁce

Cambridge US

Holly Springs US

Knoxville US

CSL Group includes the following businesses.

CSL Behring is a global leader in developing and delivering high-quality medicines that treat people with rare and serious diseases. Our treatments offer promise for people who are living with conditions in the immunology, haematology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, and transplant therapeutic areas. CSL Behring drives more than 80% of overall company revenue with substantial markets in more than 100 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America.

CSL Plasma is a division of CSL Behring and collects human-derived plasma (sourced plasma) via its global network of plasma collection centres located in China, Hungary, Germany and the United States of America (US).

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Commercial Operations

Testing Laboratory

Logistics Centre

Distribution

Warehousing

Administration

Regional Sales and/or Distribution

Plasma collection centres

Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness. Seqirus operates state-of-the-art production facilities in the US, the United Kingdom (UK) and Australia, and utilises both egg-based and cell-based manufacturing technologies as well as a proprietary adjuvant. It has leading research and development (R&D) capabilities, a broad and differentiated product portfolio and commercial operations in more than 20 countries.

Our Workforce Breakdown

(as at 30 June 2021)

Asia Pacific

3,736

Europe, Middle East, Russia

7,186

North America

14,382

South America

111

Total

25,415

CSL's Statement on Modern Slavery - 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 2

Our value chain

We achieve value creation through high-quality, focused innovation capabilities, operational excellence and global commercial strength. At the origins of our value chain, plasma donors provide our pipeline, while partners and collaborators support innovation and portfolio diversification. Employees enable value creation by driving our performance to deliver against our 2030 strategy and our promise to patients.

Unmet need

Sourcing

Promise to patients

Pharmacovigilance

including

plasma

collection

Early stage

Product

Manufacturing &

Sales, marketing,

research &

development &

distribution

policy advocacy &

collaboration

clinical trials

patient support

CSL's Purpose, Values and Code of Responsible Business Practice

Our operations at a glance

CSL Limited

Headquarters

Total headcount3

Australia

628

Key operations

  • Early stage research and development
  • Corporate head-office support (including company secretary, governance, finance and legal)

CSL Behring

Headquarters

Total headcount3

US

10,969

Key operations

  • Sourcing
  • Research and development (R&D)
  • Product manufacturing - 5 facilities located in Australia, China, Germany, Switzerland and the US
  • Contract manufacturing
  • Warehousing, transport and logistics
  • Business technology
  • Commercial operations
  • Key products: PRIGIVEN®, ALBUREX® HIZENTRA®, IDELVION®, KCENTRA®,
    HAEGARDA®

CSL Plasma

Headquarters

Total headcount3

US

10,976

Key operations

Sourcing

Warehousing, transport and logistics

Plasma donor management

Business technology

Product manufacturing - plasma

Commercial operations

collection centres located in

China (5), Germany (8), Hungary (3)

and the US (287)3

Seqirus

Headquarters

Total headcount3

UK

2,842

Key operations

  • Sourcing
  • Research and development (R&D)
  • Product manufacturing -
    3 facilities located in Australia, the UK and the US
  • Contract manufacturing
  • Warehousing, transport and logistics
  • Business technology
  • Commercial operations
  • Key products: FLUAD®, FLUCELVAX®,
    AFLURIA®

CSL does not undertake external financing activities.

3 As at 30 June 2021. Excludes contract workers.

CSL's Statement on Modern Slavery - 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 3

Our supply chain

Across our global operations we work with more than 20,000 suppliers in the following categories:

  • indirect - refers to expenses incurred for materials, services (including clinical trials) and maintenance required to operate the business, such as professional services, logistics, sales and marketing support, business travel, information technology and commercial spend;
  • direct - involves the procurement of goods, materials and services directly related to the production of goods and/or services that CSL manufacture, such as packaging, chemicals, medical devices, filters, gels and ingredients; and
  • construction capital equipment and maintenance - goods and services related to new plant and equipment and its ongoing maintenance, engineering goods and services to ensure our production lines remain operational and fit for purpose.

Spend by category*

Indirect (includes engineering and clinical development) - 59%

Direct - 18%

Construction capital equipment and maintenance - 23%

* Utilising 2019/20 data to delineate COVID-19 interruptions.

Snapshot of CSL's business critical direct suppliers

CSL's supply chain is very diverse, with a range of products/materials required for the manufacture of our lifesaving and life-enhancing therapies. Across CSL Limited's businesses - CSL Behring and Seqirus - we have identified

49 highly critical direct suppliers (at the parent company level) that provide products/materials and are based in 29 countries.

Of the materials sourced from these suppliers, 80% originate from suppliers in 10 countries, with a low to medium risk for modern slavery, including (in order of frequency) the US, Germany, France, Australia, Switzerland, the UK, Belgium, Spain, Ireland and Japan, with the remaining materials sourced from 19 countries (20% of total). We will continue to engage with suppliers to develop our understanding and verify the locations where suppliers

are manufacturing or sourcing the products that we buy. This will assist us to deepen our understanding of modern slavery risks that may be present in our supply chain and which are described in the section 'Identification of modern slavery risk in our operations and supply chain' on page 7.

CSL's Statement on Modern Slavery - 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 4

Business suppliers by country of manufacture and category of product/material

Disclosed source country of

Frequency

Category of products/

Top five categories

origin of finished product

across highly

materials provided (top

across 80% of countries

critical suppliers

three where applicable)

US

24%

1.

Filters

1.

Chemicals

2.

Chemicals

2.

Filters

3.

Primary packaging

3. Primary packaging

4. Manufacturing supplies

Germany

15%

1.

Primary packaging

5.

Gels and resins

2.

Filters

3.

Chemicals

France

10%

1.

Primary packaging

2.

Filters

3.

Chemicals

Australia

9%

1.

Chemicals

2.

Filters

3.

Manufacturing supplies

Switzerland

6%

1.

Chemicals

2.

Filters

3.

Primary packaging

UK

5%

1.

Chemicals

2.

Manufacturing supplies

Belgium

4%

1.

Chemicals

2.

Filters

Spain

3%

1.

Chemicals

2.

Syringes

Ireland

2%

1.

Syringes, chemicals, filters

Japan

2%

1.

Chemicals, filters,

primary packaging

Austria, Bosnia, China, Czech

20%

Numerous categories

Numerous categories

Republic, Finland, Hungary,

covered given the

covered given the

India, Indonesia, Israel,

number of countries

number of countries

Italy, Mexico, Netherlands,

New Zealand, Norway,

Poland, Singapore, Sweden,

Thailand, Tunisia

CSL's Statement on Modern Slavery - 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 04:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
