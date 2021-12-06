CSL : Statement on Modern Slavery 2021

CSL's Statement on Modern Slavery

1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021

About our Statement

Toward meeting the expectations of disclosure requirements in a number of jurisdictions,1 this Statement on Modern Slavery (the Statement) describes where we believe there may be risks of modern slavery in our business supply chains, due diligence steps that we have begun taking to identify, manage and mitigate those risks in our operations and supply chains, and how we evaluate the effectiveness of our responses.

The Statement is a joint statement in relation to the reporting period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 prepared by and for CSL Limited and also for the reporting entities CSL Behring (Australia) Pty Ltd and Seqirus (Australia) Pty Ltd.

For the purposes of this Statement, 'CSL', 'we', 'us' and 'our' collectively refers to CSL Limited and its key businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Plasma and Seqirus (and includes all relevant reporting entities for this Statement). This Statement also describes practices that are common to CSL's other controlled entities and CSL-managed joint venture operations (together with CSL, referred to as the 'Group' or the 'CSL Group').

Modern slavery is used to describe serious forms of exploitation where coercion, threats or deception are used to exploit victims and undermine or deprive them of their freedom. Types of serious exploitation include trafficking in persons, slavery, servitude, forced marriage, forced labour, debt bondage, deceptive recruiting for labour or services, and child labour.

The International Labour Organization further defines forced labour as work that is performed involuntarily and under the menace of any penalty. It refers to situations in which persons are coerced to work through the use of violence or intimidation, or by more subtle means such as manipulated debt, retention of identity papers or threats of denunciation to immigration authorities.

CSL's modern slavery statement can be found on CSL.com > Corporate Responsibility.

Organisational structure

CSL Limited is the parent of the CSL Group and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and is a constituent of the S&P/ASX 20 index.

CSL is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including treatments for haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our beginning in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL - through our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides lifesaving products to more than 100 countries and employs 25,415 people in 39 countries.2 Our unique combination of commercial strength, research and development focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients and global communities can live life to the fullest.

The Statement has been prepared for purposes of the Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth) (Act), United Kingdom Modern Slavery Act 2015 and the California Transparency in Supply Chains Act 2010 . As at 30 June 2021.