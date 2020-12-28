CSP : Annual Report

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-K

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020.

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to Commission File Number 000-10843 CSP Inc. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter) Massachusetts 04-2441294 (State of incorporation) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 175 Cabot Street, Lowell, Massachusetts 01854 (Address of principal executive offices) (978) 954-5038 (Registrant's telephone number including area code) Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share CSPI Nasdaq Global Market

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:

None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ◻ No ⌧

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ◻ No ⌧

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes ⌧ No ◻.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ⌧ No ◻.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ◻ Accelerated filer ◻ ⌧ Non-accelerated filer ⌧ Smaller Reporting Company Emerging Growth Company ◻

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ◻

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ◻

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ◻ No ⌧

The aggregate market value of the registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant was $45,061,070 based on the closing sale price of $6.99 as reported on the Nasdaq Global Market on March 31, 2020.

As of December 21, 2020, we had outstanding 4,276,814 shares of common stock.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

Certain portions of the information required in Part III of this Form 10-K are incorporated by reference from our definitive proxy statement for our 2021 annual meeting of stockholders to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within 120 days after the end of our fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.