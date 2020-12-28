CSP : Annual Report

ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
CSP Inc.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter)
Massachusetts
04-2441294
(State of incorporation)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
175 Cabot Street, Lowell, Massachusetts 01854
(Address of principal executive offices)
(978) 954-5038
(Registrant's telephone number including area code)
Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
CSPI
Nasdaq Global Market
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act:
None
The aggregate market value of the registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant was $45,061,070 based on the closing sale price of $6.99 as reported on the Nasdaq Global Market on March 31, 2020.
As of December 21, 2020, we had outstanding 4,276,814 shares of common stock.
DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE
Certain portions of the information required in Part III of this Form 10-K are incorporated by reference from our definitive proxy statement for our 2021 annual meeting of stockholders to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within 120 days after the end of our fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
PART I.
Item 1.
Business
2
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
11
Item 2.
Properties
19
Item 3.
Legal Proceedings
20
Item 4.
Mine Safety Disclosures
20
PART II.
Item 5.
Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity
Securities
20
Item 7.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
20
Item 8.
Financial Statements and Supplementary Data
31
Item 9.
Change in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosures
32
Item 9A.
Controls and Procedures
32
Item 9B.
Other Information
34
PART III.
Item 10.
Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance
34
Item 11.
Executive Compensation
34
Item 12.
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters
34
Item 13.
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions and Director Independence
35
Item 14.
Principal Accountant Fees and Services
35
PART IV.
Item 15.
Exhibits and Financial Statement Schedules
35
Item 16.
Form 10-K Summary
36
Note: Items 1B, 6 and 7A are not required for Smaller Reporting Companies and therefore are not furnished.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This annual report on Form 10-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This information may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The discussion below contains certain forward-looking statements related but not limited to, among others, statements concerning future revenues and future business plans. Forward-looking statements include statements in which we use words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and thus we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary from those contained in such forward-looking statements. We discuss many of these risks and uncertainties in Item 1A under the heading "Risk Factors" in this Annual Report.
Factors that may cause such variances include, but are not limited to, our dependence on a small number of customers for a significant portion of our revenue, our dependence on contracts with the U.S. federal government, our reliance in certain circumstances on single sources for supply of key product components, and intense competition in the market segments in which we operate. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, forward- looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this document. We have based the forward- looking statements included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K on information available to us on the date of this Annual Report, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.
PART I
Item 1. Business
CSP Inc. ("CSPi" or "CSPI" or "the Company" or "we" or "our") was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts. To meet the diverse requirements of our commercial and defense customers worldwide, CSPi and its subsidiaries develop and market IT integration solutions, advanced security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and high-performance cluster computer systems.
Segments
CSPI operates in two segments: Technology Solutions ("TS") and High Performance Products ("HPP").
TS Segment
The TS segment consists of our wholly-owned Modcomp subsidiary, which operates in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The TS segment generates product revenues by reselling third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller ("VAR"). The TS segment generates service revenues by the delivery of integration services for complex IT environments, including advanced security; unified communications and collaboration; wireless and mobility; data center solutions; and network solutions as well as managed IT services ("MSP") that primarily serve the small and mid- sized business market ("SMB").
Third party products and professional services are marketed and sold through the Company's direct sales force into a variety of vertical markets, including; automotive; defense; health care; education; federal, state and local government; and maritime.
HPP Segment
The HPP segment revenue comes from four distinct product lines: (i) a cybersecurity solution marketed as ARIA™ Software-Defined Security ("SDS"), which is offered to commercial, original equipment manufacturers ("OEM") and government customers; (ii) the Myricom® network adapters for commercial, government and OEM customers; (iii) the nVoy Series of appliances for Managed Security Service Providers ("MSSPs") and end-user customers; and (iv) the legacy Multicomputer product portfolio for digital signal processing ("DSP") applications within the defense markets.
The ARIA SDS solution is a software portfolio starting with an underlying platform, comprised of an orchestrator ("SDSo") and light-weight instances ("SDSi"), and hosted applications that reside on top, as well as supporting hardware, such as turn-key security appliances. All are developed to secure an organization's network, enterprise-wide, to better protect critical devices, applications and high-value data, such as personally identifiable information ("PII"), from breaches. Revenue is derived from: (i) license sales of our software platform components, (ii) hosted applications, (iii) supporting hardware and (iv) the required support packages. The software licenses, as well as the support packages, are renewable on an annual basis. The ARIA SDS platform and applications can also be deployed on our Myricom SmartNIC adapters which can be directly inserted into our customers servers or integrated as part of our turn-key appliances. Either of these approaches can be deployed into a customer's data center environments or on-premise servers to provide network security services.
We anticipate that the ARIA SDS portfolio will be of value to regulated industries, such as financial services or healthcare, due to the rise of data-privacy regulations enforced at the federal, U.S. state, and international level, as well as industry entities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the dramatic increase in remote workforce ARIA SDS will provide additional protection against exploits entering in from home-based computers and
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.