  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  CSP Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CSPI   US1263891053

CSP INC.

(CSPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/29 03:48:10 pm
8.425 USD   +0.66%
03:35pCSP Board Revives Share Buyback Plan
MT
03:04pCSP Inc. Announces Activation of Stock Repurchase Program
GL
03:04pCSP Inc. Announces Activation of Stock Repurchase Program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSP Inc. Announces Activation of Stock Repurchase Program

12/29/2021 | 03:04pm EST
LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI), an award-winning provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, reported that its Board of Directors has approved the activation of its suspended stock repurchase program. Under the previously approved plan, the company has authorization to buy up to 194,000 shares of its Common Stock. Stock purchases under the program will be made from time-to-time at the discretion of management.

About CSPi

CSPi (NASDAQ: CSPI) operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology to success. The High Performance Product division, including ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security solutions set provides enhanced network security, as well as accelerating incident response capabilities, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom intelligent adapters. CSPi’s Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility.

Safe Harbor

The Company wishes to take advantage of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking under the Act. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the Company’s intent to repurchase stock under its existing stock repurchase programs.

The Company cautions that numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made by the Company. Such risks include general economic conditions, market factors, competitive factors and pricing pressures, and others described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Please refer to the section on forward-looking statements included in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Contacts

CSP Inc.
Gary Levine, 978-954-5040
Chief Financial Officer


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49,2 M - -
Net income 2021 0,70 M - -
Net cash 2021 16,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,7x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 36,8 M 36,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart CSP INC.
Duration : Period :
CSP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Victor J. Dellovo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Warren Levine Chief Financial Officer
C. Shelton James Chairman
Charles Raymond Blackmon Independent Director
Marilyn T. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSP INC.6.47%37
ACCENTURE PLC58.98%262 451
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.29.48%183 588
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.36%118 943
INFOSYS LIMITED50.34%107 356
SNOWFLAKE INC.20.89%104 197