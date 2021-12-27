CSP : Proxy Statement (definitive)

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No.) Filed by the Registrant ⌧ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ◻ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

CSP INC. December 30, 2021 Dear Stockholders: You are cordially invited to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of CSP Inc. Our Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. local time at our CSP Inc. office located at 1182 East Newport Center Drive, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442. We describe in detail the actions we expect to take at our Annual Meeting in the attached Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and proxy statement. Your vote is very important to us, regardless of the number of shares that you own. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote as soon as possible to make sure your shares are represented at the Annual Meeting. To simplify this process, your vote may be cast over the Internet, by telephone or by mail. We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting. Sincerely, /s/Victor Dellovo Victor Dellovo Chief Executive Officer

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. local time Place: CSP Inc. Office in Deerfield Beach, Florida 1182 East Newport Center Drive Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442 At the Annual Meeting you will be asked to: elect the nominees named in the proxy statement to the Board of Directors as directors; consider an advisory vote to approve executive compensation; approve an amendment to the Company's 2015 Stock Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to increase the authorized number of shares of common stock available for issuance under the Plan by 400,000 shares; ratify the appointment of RSM US, LLP as the Company's independent auditors for fiscal year 2022; and transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof. By order of the Board of Directors, /s/Gary W. Levine Gary W. Levine Secretary Lowell, Massachusetts December 30, 2021 YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT TO ASSURE YOUR REPRESENTATION AT THE ANNUAL MEETING WHETHER OR NOT YOU ATTEND, PLEASE COMPLETE, SIGN, DATE AND RETURN THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD OR VOTE YOUR PROXY OVER THE INTERNET OR BY TELEPHONE AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE. ANY STOCKHOLDER ATTENDING THE ANNUAL MEETING MAY VOTE IN PERSON EVEN IF HE OR SHE HAS RETURNED A PROXY. PLEASE NOTE, HOWEVER, THAT IF YOUR SHARES ARE HELD OF RECORD BY A BROKER, BANK OR OTHER NOMINEE AND YOU WISH TO VOTE AT THE MEETING, YOU MUST FIRST OBTAIN FROM THE RECORD HOLDER A PROXY ISSUED IN YOUR NAME. Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on February 8, 2022. The Notice of Annual Meeting, proxy statement, proxy card and 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K are also available at www.proxyvote.com

CSP INC. (A Massachusetts Corporation) PROXY STATEMENT Annual Meeting of Stockholders February 8, 2022 Table of Contents INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PROXY MATERIALS AND THE ANNUAL MEETING Page 1 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS REGARDING THE ANNUAL MEETING 2 PROPOSAL ONE: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 7 Nominees for Election 7 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 12 Independent Directors 12 Board Leadership Structure and Role in Risk Oversight 12 Meetings and Committees of the Board of Directors 12 Policies and Procedures for the Review and Approval of Transactions with Related Parties 12 Code of Ethics 13 Communications with our Board of Directors 13 Policy Regarding Board Attendance 13 Director Candidates and Selection Process 13 COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 16 Audit Committee 16 Nominating Committee 16 Compensation Committee 16 2021 COMPENSATION OF NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS 18 OUR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 19 Background Information About Executive Officers 19 COMPENSATION OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 20 2021 Summary Compensation Table 20 Employment Agreements and Arrangements 21 Change of Control Agreements 22 Clawback and Stock Ownership Guidelines 23 Outstanding Equity Awards at 2021 Fiscal Year-End 24 PROPOSAL TWO: ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 25 PROPOSAL THREE: AMENDMENT TO INCREASE THE NUMBER OF SHARES UNDER 2015 STOCK INCENTIVE PLAN 26 SECURITIES AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUANCE UNDER EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS 33 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT 33 Stock Owned by Directors, Executive Officers and Greater-Than-5% Stockholders 34 Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports 35 INFORMATION ABOUT OUR AUDIT COMMITTEE AND INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM 36 Audit Committee Report 36 Our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 37 Fees for Professional Services 37 Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures 37 Whistleblower Procedures 37 PROPOSAL FOUR: RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF OUR INDEPENDENT AUDITORS 38 OTHER MATTERS 39 Other Business 39 Stockholder Proposals for 2022 Annual Meeting 39 SOLICITATION 40 ANNEX A 43