CSP : Proxy Statement (definitive)

CSP INC.
December 30, 2021
Dear Stockholders:
You are cordially invited to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of CSP Inc. Our Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. local time at our CSP Inc. office located at 1182 East Newport Center Drive, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442.
We describe in detail the actions we expect to take at our Annual Meeting in the attached Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and proxy statement.
Your vote is very important to us, regardless of the number of shares that you own. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote as soon as possible to make sure your shares are represented at the Annual Meeting. To simplify this process, your vote may be cast over the Internet, by telephone or by mail.
We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting.
Sincerely,
/s/Victor Dellovo
Victor Dellovo
Chief Executive Officer
NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Date:
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. local time
Place:
CSP Inc. Office in Deerfield Beach, Florida
1182 East Newport Center Drive
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
At the Annual Meeting you will be asked to:
elect the nominees named in the proxy statement to the Board of Directors as directors;
consider an advisory vote to approve executive compensation;
approve an amendment to the Company's 2015 Stock Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to increase the authorized number of shares of common stock available for issuance under the Plan by 400,000 shares;
ratify the appointment of RSM US, LLP as the Company's independent auditors for fiscal year 2022; and
transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
By order of the Board of Directors,
/s/Gary W. Levine
Gary W. Levine
Secretary
Lowell, Massachusetts
December 30, 2021
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
TO ASSURE YOUR REPRESENTATION AT THE ANNUAL MEETING WHETHER OR NOT YOU ATTEND, PLEASE COMPLETE, SIGN, DATE AND RETURN THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD OR VOTE YOUR PROXY OVER THE INTERNET OR BY TELEPHONE AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE.
ANY STOCKHOLDER ATTENDING THE ANNUAL MEETING MAY VOTE IN PERSON EVEN IF HE OR SHE HAS RETURNED A PROXY. PLEASE NOTE, HOWEVER, THAT IF YOUR SHARES ARE HELD OF RECORD BY A BROKER, BANK OR OTHER NOMINEE AND YOU WISH TO VOTE AT THE MEETING, YOU MUST FIRST OBTAIN FROM THE RECORD HOLDER A PROXY ISSUED IN YOUR NAME.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on February 8, 2022. The Notice of Annual Meeting, proxy statement, proxy card and 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K are also available at www.proxyvote.com
CSP INC.
(A Massachusetts Corporation)
PROXY STATEMENT
Annual Meeting of Stockholders
February 8, 2022
Table of Contents
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PROXY MATERIALS AND THE ANNUAL MEETING
Page
1
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS REGARDING THE ANNUAL MEETING
2
PROPOSAL ONE: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
7
Nominees for Election
7
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
12
Independent Directors
12
Board Leadership Structure and Role in Risk Oversight
12
Meetings and Committees of the Board of Directors
12
Policies and Procedures for the Review and Approval of Transactions with Related Parties
12
Code of Ethics
13
Communications with our Board of Directors
13
Policy Regarding Board Attendance
13
Director Candidates and Selection Process
13
COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
16
Audit Committee
16
Nominating Committee
16
Compensation Committee
16
2021 COMPENSATION OF NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS
18
OUR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
19
Background Information About Executive Officers
19
COMPENSATION OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
20
2021 Summary Compensation Table
20
Employment Agreements and Arrangements
21
Change of Control Agreements
22
Clawback and Stock Ownership Guidelines
23
Outstanding Equity Awards at 2021 Fiscal Year-End
24
PROPOSAL TWO: ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
25
PROPOSAL THREE: AMENDMENT TO INCREASE THE NUMBER OF SHARES UNDER 2015 STOCK
INCENTIVE PLAN
26
SECURITIES AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUANCE UNDER EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS
33
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT
33
Stock Owned by Directors, Executive Officers and Greater-Than-5% Stockholders
34
Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports
35
INFORMATION ABOUT OUR AUDIT COMMITTEE AND INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC
ACCOUNTING FIRM
36
Audit Committee Report
36
Our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
37
Fees for Professional Services
37
Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures
37
Whistleblower Procedures
37
PROPOSAL FOUR: RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF OUR INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
38
OTHER MATTERS
39
Other Business
39
Stockholder Proposals for 2022 Annual Meeting
39
SOLICITATION
40
ANNEX A
43
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PROXY MATERIALS AND THE ANNUAL MEETING
Our Board of Directors is soliciting proxies to be voted at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on February 8, 2022, which is referred to in this proxy statement as the Annual Meeting. Your vote is very important. For this reason, our Board is requesting that you permit your common stock to be represented at the Annual Meeting by the persons named as proxies for the Annual Meeting. This proxy statement contains important information for you to consider when deciding how to vote on the matters brought before the Annual Meeting. Please read it carefully.
Our principal executive offices are located at 175 Cabot St. Suite 210, Lowell, Massachusetts 01854. Our main telephone number is (978) 954-5038. In this proxy statement, CSP Inc. is sometimes referred to as the "Company", "CSPI", "we" or "our".
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the
Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on February 8, 2022.
Pursuant to the rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is referred to in this proxy statement as the SEC, we have elected to provide access to our proxy materials both by sending you this full set of proxy materials, including a notice of Annual Meeting, proxy statement, proxy card and our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and by notifying you of the availability of our proxy materials on the Internet. The notice of Annual Meeting, proxy statement, proxy card and 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K are also available at www.proxyvote.com. In accordance with SEC rules, the materials on the site are searchable, readable and printable and the site does not have "cookies" or other tracking devices which identify visitors.
We are mailing this proxy statement and the enclosed form of proxy to stockholders on or about December 30, 2021.
Page 1
