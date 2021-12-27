Log in
CSP : Proxy Statement (definitive)

12/27/2021 | 11:47am EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No.)

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e) (2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to Sec. § 240.14a-12

CSP INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Not Applicable

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if Other Than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box)

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

CSP INC.

December 30, 2021

Dear Stockholders:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of CSP Inc. Our Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. local time at our CSP Inc. office located at 1182 East Newport Center Drive, Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442.

We describe in detail the actions we expect to take at our Annual Meeting in the attached Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and proxy statement.

Your vote is very important to us, regardless of the number of shares that you own. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote as soon as possible to make sure your shares are represented at the Annual Meeting. To simplify this process, your vote may be cast over the Internet, by telephone or by mail.

We look forward to seeing you at the Annual Meeting.

Sincerely,

/s/Victor Dellovo

Victor Dellovo

Chief Executive Officer

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Date:

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Time:

9:00 a.m. local time

Place:

CSP Inc. Office in Deerfield Beach, Florida

1182 East Newport Center Drive

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

At the Annual Meeting you will be asked to:

  1. elect the nominees named in the proxy statement to the Board of Directors as directors;
  2. consider an advisory vote to approve executive compensation;
  3. approve an amendment to the Company's 2015 Stock Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to increase the authorized number of shares of common stock available for issuance under the Plan by 400,000 shares;
  4. ratify the appointment of RSM US, LLP as the Company's independent auditors for fiscal year 2022; and
  5. transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

By order of the Board of Directors,

/s/Gary W. Levine

Gary W. Levine

Secretary

Lowell, Massachusetts

December 30, 2021

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

TO ASSURE YOUR REPRESENTATION AT THE ANNUAL MEETING WHETHER OR NOT YOU ATTEND, PLEASE COMPLETE, SIGN, DATE AND RETURN THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD OR VOTE YOUR PROXY OVER THE INTERNET OR BY TELEPHONE AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE.

ANY STOCKHOLDER ATTENDING THE ANNUAL MEETING MAY VOTE IN PERSON EVEN IF HE OR SHE HAS RETURNED A PROXY. PLEASE NOTE, HOWEVER, THAT IF YOUR SHARES ARE HELD OF RECORD BY A BROKER, BANK OR OTHER NOMINEE AND YOU WISH TO VOTE AT THE MEETING, YOU MUST FIRST OBTAIN FROM THE RECORD HOLDER A PROXY ISSUED IN YOUR NAME.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on February 8, 2022. The Notice of Annual Meeting, proxy statement, proxy card and 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K are also available at www.proxyvote.com

CSP INC.

(A Massachusetts Corporation)

PROXY STATEMENT

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

February 8, 2022

Table of Contents

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PROXY MATERIALS AND THE ANNUAL MEETING

Page

1

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS REGARDING THE ANNUAL MEETING

2

PROPOSAL ONE: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

7

Nominees for Election

7

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

12

Independent Directors

12

Board Leadership Structure and Role in Risk Oversight

12

Meetings and Committees of the Board of Directors

12

Policies and Procedures for the Review and Approval of Transactions with Related Parties

12

Code of Ethics

13

Communications with our Board of Directors

13

Policy Regarding Board Attendance

13

Director Candidates and Selection Process

13

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

16

Audit Committee

16

Nominating Committee

16

Compensation Committee

16

2021 COMPENSATION OF NON-EMPLOYEE DIRECTORS

18

OUR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

19

Background Information About Executive Officers

19

COMPENSATION OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

20

2021 Summary Compensation Table

20

Employment Agreements and Arrangements

21

Change of Control Agreements

22

Clawback and Stock Ownership Guidelines

23

Outstanding Equity Awards at 2021 Fiscal Year-End

24

PROPOSAL TWO: ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

25

PROPOSAL THREE: AMENDMENT TO INCREASE THE NUMBER OF SHARES UNDER 2015 STOCK

INCENTIVE PLAN

26

SECURITIES AUTHORIZED FOR ISSUANCE UNDER EQUITY INCENTIVE PLANS

33

SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT

33

Stock Owned by Directors, Executive Officers and Greater-Than-5% Stockholders

34

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports

35

INFORMATION ABOUT OUR AUDIT COMMITTEE AND INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC

ACCOUNTING FIRM

36

Audit Committee Report

36

Our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

37

Fees for Professional Services

37

Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures

37

Whistleblower Procedures

37

PROPOSAL FOUR: RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF OUR INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

38

OTHER MATTERS

39

Other Business

39

Stockholder Proposals for 2022 Annual Meeting

39

SOLICITATION

40

ANNEX A

43

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PROXY MATERIALS AND THE ANNUAL MEETING

Our Board of Directors is soliciting proxies to be voted at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on February 8, 2022, which is referred to in this proxy statement as the Annual Meeting. Your vote is very important. For this reason, our Board is requesting that you permit your common stock to be represented at the Annual Meeting by the persons named as proxies for the Annual Meeting. This proxy statement contains important information for you to consider when deciding how to vote on the matters brought before the Annual Meeting. Please read it carefully.

Our principal executive offices are located at 175 Cabot St. Suite 210, Lowell, Massachusetts 01854. Our main telephone number is (978) 954-5038. In this proxy statement, CSP Inc. is sometimes referred to as the "Company", "CSPI", "we" or "our".

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the

Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on February 8, 2022.

Pursuant to the rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is referred to in this proxy statement as the SEC, we have elected to provide access to our proxy materials both by sending you this full set of proxy materials, including a notice of Annual Meeting, proxy statement, proxy card and our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and by notifying you of the availability of our proxy materials on the Internet. The notice of Annual Meeting, proxy statement, proxy card and 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K are also available at www.proxyvote.com. In accordance with SEC rules, the materials on the site are searchable, readable and printable and the site does not have "cookies" or other tracking devices which identify visitors.

We are mailing this proxy statement and the enclosed form of proxy to stockholders on or about December 30, 2021.

Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

