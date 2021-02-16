Log in
CSP INC.

(CSPI)
CSP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

02/16/2021
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

JAMES C SHELTON

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

CSP INC /MA/ [ CSPI ]

(Street)

FT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2/11/2021 2/12/2021

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Disposed of (D)

Common Stock Common Stock

$0 $10.5115

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

A S

5000 5000

A D

49803 44803

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

JAMES C SHELTON

GROUP LONG DISTANCE INC

1451 W CYPRESS CREEK RD STE 200 FT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

X

Signatures James C Shelton

**Signature of Reporting Person

2/16/2021

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

D D

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

CSP Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 16:54:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,45 M - -
Net cash 2020 11,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,0x
Yield 2020 3,48%
Capitalization 43,8 M 43,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 71,5%
Technical analysis trends CSP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Victor J. Dellovo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Warren Levine Chief Financial Officer
C. Shelton James Chairman
Charles Raymond Blackmon Independent Director
Marilyn T. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSP INC.29.50%44
ACCENTURE PLC-1.43%163 297
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.68%159 932
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.04%107 640
INFOSYS LIMITED4.29%76 529
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.20%71 479
