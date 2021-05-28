CSP : Specialized Disclosure Report

Section 1 - Description of the Company's Products Covered by this Report

This Report relates to products: (i) for which Conflict Minerals are necessary to the functionality or production of that product; (ii) that were manufactured, or contracted to be manufactured, by the Company; and (iii) for which the manufacture was completed during calendar year 2020.

These products, which are referred to in this Report collectively as the "Covered Products," consist of substantially all of the products that are manufactured or contracted to be manufactured by the Company within its High Performance Products segment.

Section 2 - Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry

The Company has conducted a reasonable country of origin inquiry regarding the Conflict Minerals that were necessary to the functionality or production of the Covered Products. This reasonable country of origin inquiry was reasonably designed to determine whether any of the Conflict Minerals originated in the Covered Countries and whether any of the Conflict Minerals came from recycled or scrap sources.

In conducting the reasonable country of origin inquiry, the Company utilized the conflict minerals reporting template developed by the Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition (EICC) and the Global e- Sustainability Initiative (GeSI) Extractives Working Group (the "EICC/GeSI Reporting Template").

The Company's supply chain with respect to the Covered Products is complex, and there are many third parties in the supply chain between the ultimate manufacture of the Covered Products and the original sources of Conflict Minerals. In this regard, the Company does not purchase Conflict Minerals directly from mines, smelters or refiners. The Company must therefore rely on its suppliers to provide information regarding the origin of Conflict Minerals that are included in the Covered Products. Moreover, the Company believes that the smelters and refiners of the Conflict Minerals are best situated to identify the sources of Conflict Minerals, and therefore has taken steps to identify the applicable smelters and refiners of Conflict Minerals in the Company's supply chain.