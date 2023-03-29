CSP International closes 2022 with declining profit; up revenue

(Alliance News) - CSP International Spa approved its fiscal year 2022 results on Wednesday, reporting revenues up to EUR94.2 million from EUR91.0 million in 2021.

Profit amounted to EUR500,000 down from EUR800,000 realized in the previous year.

Ebitda is EUR5.2 million down from EUR6.5 million in 2021.

Ebit is EUR2.1 million down from EUR3.1 million in the previous year.

Net financial position in 2022 corresponds to a net debt of EUR1.5 million, compared to a positive position of EUR5.4 million in 2021.

Consolidated shareholders' equity in 2022 was EUR52.4 million compared to EUR48.7 million in the previous year.

"The 2023 fiscal year has had a positive start that allows for confidence, but at the same time it is part of a highly uncertain and volatile macroeconomic environment, which induces a prudent attitude aimed at tight control of costs and margins," the note says.

The CSP group "will continue with the actions to rationalize the structure, aimed at reducing operating costs in order to realign them to the expected size of the reference markets. A particular focus will be placed on strengthening digital transformation processes, both with a view to a more effective relationship with customers, and with reference to the streamlining of the company's organization and the decision to rationalize product lines, collections and investments in research and development, also with a view to eco-sustainability," the company specifies.

CSP International on Wednesday closed 1.8 percent in the red at EUR0.39 per share.

