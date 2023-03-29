Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSP   IT0001127874

CSP INTERNATIONAL FASHION GROUP S.P.A.

(CSP)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-29 am EDT
0.3890 EUR   -1.77%
01:36pCSP International closes 2022 with declining profit; up revenue
AN
02/10World TV at the top; Phidias the worst
AN
02/08Trevi at the top; Netweek at the bottom
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSP International closes 2022 with declining profit; up revenue

03/29/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
(Alliance News) - CSP International Spa approved its fiscal year 2022 results on Wednesday, reporting revenues up to EUR94.2 million from EUR91.0 million in 2021.

Profit amounted to EUR500,000 down from EUR800,000 realized in the previous year.

Ebitda is EUR5.2 million down from EUR6.5 million in 2021.

Ebit is EUR2.1 million down from EUR3.1 million in the previous year.

Net financial position in 2022 corresponds to a net debt of EUR1.5 million, compared to a positive position of EUR5.4 million in 2021.

Consolidated shareholders' equity in 2022 was EUR52.4 million compared to EUR48.7 million in the previous year.

"The 2023 fiscal year has had a positive start that allows for confidence, but at the same time it is part of a highly uncertain and volatile macroeconomic environment, which induces a prudent attitude aimed at tight control of costs and margins," the note says.

The CSP group "will continue with the actions to rationalize the structure, aimed at reducing operating costs in order to realign them to the expected size of the reference markets. A particular focus will be placed on strengthening digital transformation processes, both with a view to a more effective relationship with customers, and with reference to the streamlining of the company's organization and the decision to rationalize product lines, collections and investments in research and development, also with a view to eco-sustainability," the company specifies.

CSP International on Wednesday closed 1.8 percent in the red at EUR0.39 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 91,0 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
Net income 2021 0,75 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
Net cash 2021 5,36 M 5,81 M 5,81 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart CSP INTERNATIONAL FASHION GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
CSP International Fashion Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSP INTERNATIONAL FASHION GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Carlo Bertoni Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Arturo Tedoldi Director-Administrative & Finance
Rossella Gualtierotti Independent Director
Beatrice Graziano Independent Director
Giorgio Bardini Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSP INTERNATIONAL FASHION GROUP S.P.A.11.86%17
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE19.75%442 347
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL24.46%203 847
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA16.76%86 897
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-6.26%76 581
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.02%40 844
