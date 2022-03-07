Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. CSP Steel Center Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSP   TH0881010Z03

CSP STEEL CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSP Steel Center Public : Disclosure the notice of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website

03/07/2022 | 12:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
07 Mar 2022 12:39:37
Headline
Disclosure the notice of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website
Symbol
CSP
Source
CSP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

CSP Steel Center pcl published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CSP STEEL CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12:49aCSP STEEL CENTER PUBLIC : Disclosure the notice of the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' M..
PU
02/28CSP STEEL CENTER PUBLIC : Notification of resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting No..
PU
02/28CSP Steel Center Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
02/28CSP Steel Center Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year Ended December 3..
CI
02/08CSP Steel Center Public Company Limited Announces Retirement of Piyarat Sawatdee, Execu..
CI
02/08CSP Steel Center Public Company Limited Appoints Waraporn Buntodkiew as Executive Vice ..
CI
2021CSP Steel Center Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter ..
CI
2021CSP Steel Center Public Company Limited Announces Cash Dividend for the Operating Perio..
CI
2021CSP Steel Center Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter ..
CI
2021Csp Steel Center Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 023 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
Net income 2021 438 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 129 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,97x
Yield 2021 11,5%
Capitalization 1 399 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 227
Free-Float 15,6%
Chart CSP STEEL CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSP Steel Center Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Supachai Chaisupat Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Suwimon Chaisupat Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Janram Atthakrisna Independent Director
Chalermpong Mahavanichwong Independent Director
Chalermpong Mahavanidvong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSP STEEL CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.63%43
NUCOR21.52%37 333
ARCELORMITTAL-5.01%26 539
TATA STEEL LIMITED14.93%20 396
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.6.19%18 071
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION14.24%17 225