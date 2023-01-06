Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1093   HK1093012172

CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD.

(1093)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:09 2023-01-06 am EST
8.720 HKD   +1.04%
11:37aExclusive-China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug - sources
RE
11:28aChina's national medical products administration in l…
RE
01/05CSPC Pharma Unit Gets Regulatory Nod for China Clinical Trial of Anti-Inflammatory Drug
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive-China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug - sources

01/06/2023 | 11:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Pfizer logo

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - China is in talks with Pfizer Inc to secure a licence that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China, three sources told Reuters.

China's medical products regulator - the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) - has been leading the talks with Pfizer since late last month, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Beijing is keen to finalise licensing deal terms before the Lunar New Year which begins on Jan. 22, the source said.

Chinese hospitals are under intense pressure after the government abruptly abandoned its "zero-COVID" policy last month, sending infections soaring. The surging wave of infections across the country has overwhelmed hospitals, emptied pharmacies of medicines and caused international alarm.

Paxlovid, found to have reduced hospitalisations in high-risk patients by around 90% in a clinical trial, is in high demand with many Chinese attempting to get the drug abroad and have it shipped to China. Beijing has been largely resistant to western vaccines and treatments. Oral treatment Paxlovid is one of the few foreign ones it has approved.

In February last year, China approved Paxlovid, which was supposed to be largely available via hospitals, to treat high-risk patients in several provinces. Pfizer last month reached an agreement to export Paxlovid to China through a local company to make the medicine more widely available.

The NMPA and the State Council Information Office, which handles media queries for the government, did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

A Pfizer spokesperson said the company is actively collaborating with Chinese authorities and all stakeholders to secure an adequate supply of Paxlovid in China.

All the sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to media.

The NMPA held a meeting with several Chinese drugmakers in late December to discuss preparations needed to make a generic version of Paxlovid hoping it would be able to secure the licence in the near future, two of the sources said.

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical, which signed a deal with Pfizer in August to produce Paxlovid only for use on the mainland, and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, a developer of a potential mRNA COVID vaccine, are among those that attended the meeting, the first source said.

The second source said the NMPA has also advised firms to prepare to register with the regulator to produce the generic version of Paxlovid.

GENERIC DRUGMAKERS

Prospective candidates including Huahai and CSPC have in recent weeks been conducting "bioequivalence tests", which are required by Chinese regulators before generic drugs can be launched, the two sources and another source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

For a generic drug to be deemed equivalent to a branded medicine, such tests are required to make sure they work the same way in the body.

Both Huahai and CSPC expect to submit the tests results to the NMPA later this month, one of them added.

Huahai and CSPC did not respond to a request for comment.

In March, 35 generic drugmakers around the world including five Chinese firms agreed to make cheap versions of Paxlovid for 95 poorer countries through a licensing arrangement with the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). That licence does not allow the companies to sell generic Paxlovid in China.

The MPP licensing arrangement is royalty free for Pfizer, while COVID-19 remains classified as a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Following the pandemic period, sales to low-income countries will remain royalty free, lower-middle-income countries and upper-middle-income countries will be subject to a 5% royalty for sales to the public sector and a 10% royalty for sales to the private sector, MPP said at that time.

Due to severe shortages of antivirals as 1.4 billion Chinese battle infections, many have turned to underground channels to secure Paxlovid and other drugs, according to domestic media. Scalpers charge as much as 50,000 yuan ($7,260) for a box of Paxlovid, more than 20 times its original price of 2,300 yuan.

China has also pressed Pfizer to lower the price of Paxlovid as the government aims to include the drug in the national medical insurance scheme which could cover part of the cost, the three sources said.

($1 = 6.8875 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Kevin Huang in Beijing; Additional reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Jacqueline Wong)

By Julie Zhu and Kevin Huang


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD. 1.04% 8.72 Delayed Quote.5.24%
PFIZER, INC. 2.59% 51.41 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.60% 6.8405 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
ZHEJIANG HUAHAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 1.10% 22.98 End-of-day quote.5.12%
All news about CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD.
11:37aExclusive-China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug - sources
RE
11:28aChina's national medical products administration in l…
RE
01/05CSPC Pharma Unit Gets Regulatory Nod for China Clinical Trial of Anti-Inflammatory Drug
MT
01/04CSPC Pharma Gets Regulatory Go-Ahead for China Clinical Trial of Anti-Tumor Drug
MT
01/04CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited Announces Highly Selective PRMT5 Inhibitor SYH2045 Ob..
CI
2022Cspc Pharmaceutical Group Limited Announces ALMB-0166 for the Treatment of Osteoarthrit..
CI
2022CSPC Pharmaceutical Gets Regulatory Nod for Anti-Tumor Drug
MT
2022CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited Receives Approval for SYH2043 from National Medical P..
CI
2022CSPC Pharma Unit Gets FDA Nod For US Clinical Trial of Solid Tumor Drug
MT
2022CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited Announces NBL-020 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 34 601 M 4 431 M 4 431 M
Net income 2022 6 683 M 856 M 856 M
Net cash 2022 14 652 M 1 876 M 1 876 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 104 B 13 305 M 13 305 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 25 147
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 8,72 HKD
Average target price 12,37 HKD
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cui Long Zhang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Chen Cai Chairman
Bo Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Chuan Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Kwok Au Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD.5.24%13 168
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.97%467 470
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.75%341 038
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.21%306 648
ABBVIE INC.1.16%289 031
MERCK & CO., INC.2.42%288 122