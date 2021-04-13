Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited    3877   HK0000504214

CSSC (HONG KONG) SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED

(3877)
  Report
CSSC Hong Kong Shipping : SASAC'S APPROVAL ON THE SHARE OPTION SCHEME

04/13/2021 | 12:03am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited

中國船舶（香港）航運租賃有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3877)

SASAC'S APPROVAL ON THE SHARE OPTION SCHEME

Reference is made to the announcement of CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited (the "Company") dated 25 February 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to the proposed adoption of a share option scheme. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board hereby announces that, as at the date of this announcement, the Company had

obtained the Approval on the Implementation of Share Option Scheme of CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited (Guo Zi Kao Fen [2021] No. 144)（關於中國船舶(香港)航運租 賃有限公司實施股票期權激勵計劃的批覆（國資考分[2021]144 號））from the SASAC, pursuant to which the implementation of the Share Option Scheme was approved in principle

by the SASAC.

The resolution in respect of the proposed adoption of the Share Option Scheme will be submitted to the extraordinary general meeting of the Company for Shareholders' consideration and approval in due course. The Company will actively promote the relevant works, implement the subsequent relevant procedures and fulfill the information disclosure obligations in a timely manner and in strict compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.

By order of the Board

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited

Zhong Jian

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 April 2021

1

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhong Jian and Mr. Hu Kai as executive directors, Mr. Li Wei and Mr. Zou Yuanjing as non-executive directors, and Mdm. Shing Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. Li Hongji and Mr. Wang Dennis as independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

CSSC Hong Kong Shipping Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 04:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 364 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2020 1 109 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2020 17 823 M 2 293 M 2 293 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,03x
Yield 2020 8,26%
Capitalization 7 425 M 955 M 955 M
EV / Sales 2019 18,2x
EV / Sales 2020 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart CSSC (HONG KONG) SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kai Hu General Manager & Executive Director
Jian Zhong Chairman
Hui Chen GM-Administration & HR Department, Deputy GM
Hong Ji Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Mo Han Shing Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSSC (HONG KONG) SHIPPING COMPANY LIMITED11.01%955
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-10.39%8 212
BOC AVIATION LIMITED6.49%6 361
AVIC CAPITAL CO.,LTD-9.13%5 391
GATX CORPORATION13.00%3 325
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC22.42%2 459
