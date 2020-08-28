Log in
CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering : REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020 TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2020

08/28/2020 | 05:18am EDT

(a joint stock company with limited liability incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(H Shares Stock Code: 00317)

REPLY SLIP

FOR ATTENDING THE THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020

TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 23 OCTOBER 2020

In accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the relevant provisions in the Articles of Association of CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited (the "Company"), all shareholders of the Company who intend to attend the Third Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 (the "Meeting") are required to complete the following confirmation form:

Name:

Identity card number:

Number of shareholding:

H Shares

Address:

Telephone number:

Signature:

Date:

Note: Eligible shareholders who wish to attend the Meeting are advised to complete, sign and return this reply slip to the Company on or before 2 October 2020 (contact address: 15/F, Marine Tower, 137 Gexin Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, the PRC; contact persons: Yu Wenbo; telephone: (8620) 8163 6688-2962, (8620) 8163 6688-3168; fax: (8620)-8189-6411). Failure to sign and return this reply slip, however, will not preclude an eligible shareholder (or its/his/her proxy) from attending the Meeting with all required registration documents as set out in the notice(s) of the Meeting issued by the board of directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

COMEC - CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 09:17:06 UTC
