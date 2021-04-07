Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CST Group Limited    985   KYG2586J1177

CST GROUP LIMITED

(985)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/01
1.98 HKD   +1.02%
07:22aCST  : Discloseable transaction - acquisitions of listed securities
PU
03/30DGAP-CMS  : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notice of -2-
DJ
03/30DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement -4-
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CST : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITIONS OF LISTED SECURITIES

04/07/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 985)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITIONS OF LISTED SECURITIES

THE ACQUISITIONS

Through a series of acquisitions on 7 April 2021, the Acquirer, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, acquired a total of 4,000,000 CNOOC Shares on the open market at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$32,732,000 (exclusive of transaction costs) at average price of approximately HK$8.183 per CNOOC Share.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

One of the applicable percentage ratios for the Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the Acquisitions, exceeds 5% but are less than 25% and all the other applicable percentage ratios are less than 5%. As such, the Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions, constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

THE ACQUISITIONS

Through a series of acquisitions on 7 April 2021, the Acquirer, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, acquired a total of 4,000,000 CNOOC Shares on the open market at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$32,732,000 (exclusive of transaction costs) at average price of approximately HK$8.183 per CNOOC Share. The price the Acquirer paid for in each transaction was the market price of CNOOC Shares and settled in cash from internal resources of the Group.

As the Acquisitions were made through the open market, the Company is not aware of the identities of the sellers of the CNOOC Shares. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the sellers of CNOOC Shares and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and connected persons of the Company.

1

INFORMATION OF CNOOC

CNOOC is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 883). CNOOC Group is the largest producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas in China and one of the largest independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the world. CNOOC Group mainly engages in exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas.

The following financial information is extracted from the 2020 annual results announcement of

CNOOC:

Year Ended 31 December

2020

2019

RMB million

RMB million

Revenue

155,372

233,199

Profit before tax

34,907

85,649

Profit after tax

24,956

61,045

Net assets

433,930

448,226

PREVIOUS ACQUISITIONS

After the Disposal, the Acquirer acquired an aggregate of 2,000,000 CNOOC Shares on the open market through the Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$16,100,000 (exclusive of transaction costs) in the 12 months preceding the Acquisitions. The Previous Acquisitions in aggregate did not constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules at the relevant time.

REASONS FOR, AND THE BENEFITS OF, THE ACQUISITION

The principal activities of the Group are (i) exploration, development and mining of mineral resources, (ii) investment in financial instruments, (iii) property investment and (iv) money lending.

The Acquirer is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. It is incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and is principally engaged in investment in securities and acts as an investment holding company.

Given the Acquisitions are in alignment with the Group's principal activities on investment in financial instruments, the Acquisitions allow the Group to increase the long term return of funds of the Company by capitalizing the opportunities arising from the investment in CNOOC Shares.

As the Acquisitions were made at market price, the Directors are of the view that the Acquisitions were fair and reasonable on normal commercial terms and in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

2

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

One of the applicable percentage ratios for the Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the Acquisitions, exceeds 5% but are less than 25% and all the other applicable percentage ratios are less than 5%. As such, the Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions, constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following respective meanings.

"Acquirer"

Skytop Technology Limited, a company incorporated in Hong

Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary

of the Company

"Acquisitions"

the acquisitions of CNOOC Shares on the open market of an

aggregate of 4,000,000 CNOOC Shares conducted on 7 April 2021

at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$32,732,000

(exclusive of transaction costs)

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company

"CNOOC"

CNOOC Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with

limited liability, the shares on which are listed on the Main Board

of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 883)

"CNOOC Group"

CNOOC and its subsidiaries

"CNOOC Share(s)"

Ordinary shares of CNOOC

"Company"

CST Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands

with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Main

Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 985)

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Disposal"

disposal of all CNOOC Shares then held by the Acquirer on 19 March

2021. Details of the Disposal were disclosed in the announcement of

the Company dated 19 March 2021

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

3

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Previous Acquisitions"

after the Disposal, the Acquirer acquired an aggregate of 2,000,000

CNOOC Shares on the open market through the Stock Exchange for

an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$16,100,000

(exclusive of transaction costs) in the 12 months preceding the

Acquisitions

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

By Order of the Board

CST Group Limited

Yeung Bik Shan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) Mr. Chiu Tao (Chairman), Mr. Hui Richard Rui, Mr. Lee Ming Tung, Mr. Kwan Kam Hung, Jimmy, Mr. Tsui Ching Hung and Mr. Wah Wang Kei, Jackie as executive directors of the Company; and (ii) Mr. Yu Pan, Ms. Ma Yin Fan and Mr. Leung Hoi Ying as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

4

Disclaimer

CST Group Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 11:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CST GROUP LIMITED
07:22aCST  : Discloseable transaction - acquisitions of listed securities
PU
03/30DGAP-CMS  : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notice of -2-
DJ
03/30DGAP-CMS : Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement -4-
DJ
03/28CST  : Discloseable transaction - subscription of fund
PU
03/22CST  : Unit Sells Additional CNOOC Shares for $1.6 Million
MT
03/19CST  : Discloseable transaction - disposal of listed securities
PU
03/12Storms forecast for U.S. Plains drives wheat to one-month low
RE
03/10Con, soy prices sag on profit-taking after USDA data
RE
03/09Wheat, soy futures climb, corn sags after USDA data
RE
03/08Soybeans near 7-year peak on S.American crop worries; wheat eases
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 196 M - -
Net income 2020 -276 M - -
Net Debt 2020 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 123 M 123 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart CST GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CST Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CST GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rui Hui General Manager & Executive Director
Ming Tung Lee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tao Chiu Chairman
Pan Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yin Fan Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CST GROUP LIMITED7.61%123
ANTOFAGASTA PLC21.90%23 975
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.20.00%15 035
VEDANTA LIMITED44.70%11 768
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.9.26%10 309
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED25.78%10 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ