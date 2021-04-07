CST : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - ACQUISITIONS OF LISTED SECURITIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITIONS OF LISTED SECURITIES

THE ACQUISITIONS

Through a series of acquisitions on 7 April 2021, the Acquirer, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, acquired a total of 4,000,000 CNOOC Shares on the open market at an aggregate consideration of approximately HK$32,732,000 (exclusive of transaction costs) at average price of approximately HK$8.183 per CNOOC Share.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATION

One of the applicable percentage ratios for the Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions which were conducted within 12 months of the Acquisitions, exceeds 5% but are less than 25% and all the other applicable percentage ratios are less than 5%. As such, the Acquisitions, when aggregated with the Previous Acquisitions, constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

THE ACQUISITIONS

As the Acquisitions were made through the open market, the Company is not aware of the identities of the sellers of the CNOOC Shares. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, the sellers of CNOOC Shares and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are third parties independent of the Company and connected persons of the Company.

