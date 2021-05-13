CStone Pharmaceuticals : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CSTONE ANNOUNCED THE ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION IN HONG KONG FOR AVAPRITINIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE OR METASTATIC PDGFRA D842V MUTANT GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this announcement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this announcement completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this announcement, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our directors and/or our Company are made as of the date of this announcement. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

CStone Pharmaceuticals

基石藥業

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2616)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CSTONE ANNOUNCED THE ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION IN

HONG KONG FOR AVAPRITINIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE OR METASTATIC PDGFRA D842V MUTANT GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMOR

CStone Pharmaceuticals (the "Company" or "CStone") is pleased to announce the acceptance of the Company's new drug application ("NDA") in Hong Kong for avapritinib, an investigational first-in- class precision therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor ("GIST") harboring a PDGFRA D842V mutation. Discovered by CStone's partner Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) ("Blueprint Medicines"), avapritinib is a potent, highly selective and orally available inhibitor of KIT and PDGFRA.

Dr. Jason Yang, Chief Medical Officer of CStone, commented, "We are pleased to see that the application NDA for avapritinib has been accepted in Hong Kong, which marks another important milestone for this product to potentially reach more patients in China. Patients with GIST harboring PDGFRA D842V mutations continue to have significant unmet medical needs, due to limited effective treatment options. Recent data from patients with PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST who were treated with avapritinib, which were presented at the 2020 Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology ( "CSCO") Annual Meeting, showed that the target lesions were reduced in all patients, and avapritinib has demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile as well, most treatment-related adverse events were Grade 1-2. We look forward to potentially bringing avapritinib to GIST patients soon, so they may benefit from this precision therapy approach."

The data presented at the 2020 CSCO Annual Meeting were from an open -label, multicenter phase I/II bridging study designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and anti -tumor activity of avapritinib in Chinese patients with unresectable or metastatic GIST. As of a data cutoff date of March 31, 2020, 8 patients with PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST were evaluable for response by investigator assessment using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors ("RECIST") version 1.1, and 50 patients were included in the safety evaluation.