    CARD3   BRCARDACNOR9

CSU CARDSYSTEM S.A.

(CARD3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/09
17.42 BRL   +2.83%
03:35a3q21 itr
PU
11/09Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
11/09Versão em inglês
PU
3Q21 ITR

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

CSU CardSystem S.A.

Quarterly Information (ITR) at September 30, 2021

and report on review of quarterly information

1

CSU CardSystem S.A.

Full set of quarterly information

At September 30, 2021

Index

Capital...............................................................................................................................................

3

Balance sheet ...................................................................................................................................

4

Statement of income........................................................................................................................

6

Statement of comprehensive income ..............................................................................................

7

Statement of changes in equity .......................................................................................................

8

Statement of value added................................................................................................................

9

Statement of cash flows.................................................................................................................

10

Management Report ......................................................................................................................

11

Notes to the financial statements..................................................................................................

25

Other Information ..........................................................................................................................

53

Independent auditor's report on review of quarterly information ...............................................

54

Officers' statement on the independent auditor's report .............................................................

57

Officers' statement on the financial statements............................................................................

58

2

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Quarterly information (ITR) - 9/30/2021 - CSU CARDSYSTEM S.A.

Company information/Capital

Número de Ações

Trimestre Atual

(Mil)

30/09/2021

Do Capital Integralizado

Ordinárias

41.800

Preferenciais

0

Total

41.800

Em Tesouraria

Ordinárias

656

Preferenciais

0

Total

656

3

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Quarterly information (ITR) - 9/30/2021 - CSU CARDSYSTEM S.A.

Quarterly information/balance sheet - assets

(R$ thousand)

1 - Code

2 - Description

Current quarter

Prior year

7/1/2021 to 9/30/2021

1/1/2020 to 12/31/2020

1

Total Assets

557,993

539,784

1.01

Current assets

173,694

161,354

1.01.01

Cash and Cash Equivalent

96,635

83,760

1.01.03

Trade receivable

62,079

59,192

1.01.03.01

Customers

62,079

59,192

1.01.04

Inventories

2,900

2,512

1.01.06

Securities

3,647

8,319

1.01.06.01

Current securities

3,647

8,319

1.01.06.01.01

Income tax and social contribution

2,531

7,283

1.01.06.01.02

Other taxes to offset

1,116

1,036

1.01.08

Other current assets

8,433

7,571

1.01.08.03

Others

8,433

7,571

1.02

Non-current assets

384,299

378,430

1.02.01

Long-term assets

12,496

14,223

1.02.01.07

Taxes recoverable

4,649

4,588

1.02.01.07.02

Taxes to offset

4,649

4,588

1.02.01.10

Other non-current assets

7,847

9,635

1.02.01.10.03

Judicial deposits

6,427

7,794

1.02.01.10.04

Others

1,420

1,841

1.02.02

Investments

10,000

-

1.02.02.01

Investment Properties

10,000

-

1.02.02.01.04

Other Investments

10,000

-

1.02.03

Fixed assets

107,217

122,455

1.02.03.01

Fixed assets in operation

19,442

23,183

1.02.03.01.01

Fixed assets in operation

19,442

23,183

1.02.03.02

Right of use leased assets

87,775

99,272

1.02.04

Intangibles

254,586

241,752

1.02.04.01

Intangibles

254,586

241,752

1.02.04.01.02

Computerized systems

228,691

215,857

1.02.04.01.03

Goodwill (indefinite lived asset)

25,895

25,895

4

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Quarterly information (ITR) - 9/30/2021 - CSU CARDSYSTEM S.A.

Quarterly information/balance sheet - liabilities and equity

(R$ thousand)

Current quarter

Prior year

1 - Code

2 - Description

7/1/2021 to 9/30/2021

1/1/2020 to 12/31/2020

2

Total Liabilities

557,993

539,784

2.01

Current Liabilities

152,445

139,468

2.01.01

Social and Labor Obligations

61,346

44,458

2.01.01.01

Social obligations

12,500

9,634

2.01.01.02

Labor obligations

48,846

34,824

2.01.02

Suppliers

32,811

36,708

2.01.02.01

Domestic suppliers

32,811

36,708

2.01.03

Tax obligations

5,209

3,384

2.01.03.01

Federal Tax obligations

3,671

1,531

2.01.03.01.01

Income Tax and Social Contribution on Profit

999

1,531

2.01.03.01.03

Other federal taxes

2,672

1,531

2.01.03.02

State Tax obligations

5

6

2.01.03.03

Municipal Tax obligations

1,533

1,847

2.01.04

Loans and Financing

39,628

39,556

2.01.04.01

Loans and Financing

15,621

14,706

2.01.04.01.01

In Brazilian Reais

15,621

14,706

2.01.04.03

Lease liabilities

24,007

24,850

2.01.04.03.01

Leasing liabilities

24,007

24,850

2.01.05

Other obligations

13,451

15,362

2.01.05.02

Others

13,451

15,362

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and Interest on Equity

8,617

10,803

2.01.05.02.04

Other obligations

4,834

4,559

2.02

Non-current liabilities

85,474

108,041

2.02.01

Loans and Financing

72,397

93,611

2.02.01.01

Loans and Financing

19,292

30,928

2.02.01.01.01

In Brazilian Reais

19,292

30,928

2.02.01.03

Lease liabilities

53,105

62,683

2.02.01.03.01

Leasing liabilities

53,105

62,283

2.02.02

Other obligations

335

335

2.02.02.02

Others

335

335

2.02.02.02.03

Taxes due

335

335

2.02.03

Deferred Taxes

5,128

6,779

2.02.03.01

Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution

5,128

6,779

2.02.04

Provisions

7,614

7,316

2.02.04.01

Social security, labor and civil tax provisions

7,614

7,316

2.02.04.01.01

Tax provisions

3,015

2,409

2.02.04.01.02

Provisions for Social Security and Labor

2,866

3,363

2.02.04.01.04

Civil Provisions

1,733

1,544

2.03

Net equity

320,074

292,275

2.03.01

Paid-in Capital Stock

169,232

169,232

2.03.02

Capital reserves

1,697

1,491

2.03.02.04

Options Granted

1,697

1,491

2.03.04

Profit Reserves

115,369

121,552

2.03.04.01

Legal reserve

15,097

15,097

2.03.04.05

Profit Retention Reserve

103,313

109,313

2.03.04.09

Shares in Treasury

-3,041

-2,858

2.03.05

Retained earnings

33,776

0

5

Disclaimer

CSU Cardsystem SA published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 457 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
Net income 2020 46,8 M 8,54 M 8,54 M
Net Debt 2020 49,4 M 9,02 M 9,02 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 2,02%
Capitalization 716 M 130 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 7 900
Free-Float 43,4%
