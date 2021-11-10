3Q21 ITR
CSU CardSystem S.A.
Quarterly Information (ITR) at September 30, 2021
and report on review of quarterly information
CSU CardSystem S.A.
Full set of quarterly information
At September 30, 2021
Index
Capital...............................................................................................................................................
Balance sheet ...................................................................................................................................
Statement of income........................................................................................................................
Statement of comprehensive income ..............................................................................................
Statement of changes in equity .......................................................................................................
Statement of value added................................................................................................................
Statement of cash flows.................................................................................................................
Management Report ......................................................................................................................
Notes to the financial statements..................................................................................................
Other Information ..........................................................................................................................
Independent auditor's report on review of quarterly information ...............................................
Officers' statement on the independent auditor's report .............................................................
Officers' statement on the financial statements............................................................................
Quarterly information (ITR) - 9/30/2021 - CSU CARDSYSTEM S.A.
Company information/Capital
Número de Ações
Trimestre Atual
(Mil)
30/09/2021
Do Capital Integralizado
Ordinárias
41.800
Preferenciais
0
Total
41.800
Em Tesouraria
Ordinárias
656
Preferenciais
0
Total
656
Quarterly information (ITR) - 9/30/2021 - CSU CARDSYSTEM S.A.
Quarterly information/balance sheet - assets
(R$ thousand)
1 - Code
2 - Description
Current quarter
Prior year
7/1/2021 to 9/30/2021
1/1/2020 to 12/31/2020
1
Total Assets
557,993
539,784
1.01
Current assets
173,694
161,354
1.01.01
Cash and Cash Equivalent
96,635
83,760
1.01.03
Trade receivable
62,079
59,192
1.01.03.01
Customers
62,079
59,192
1.01.04
Inventories
2,900
2,512
1.01.06
Securities
3,647
8,319
1.01.06.01
Current securities
3,647
8,319
1.01.06.01.01
Income tax and social contribution
2,531
7,283
1.01.06.01.02
Other taxes to offset
1,116
1,036
1.01.08
Other current assets
8,433
7,571
1.01.08.03
Others
8,433
7,571
1.02
Non-current assets
384,299
378,430
1.02.01
Long-term assets
12,496
14,223
1.02.01.07
Taxes recoverable
4,649
4,588
1.02.01.07.02
Taxes to offset
4,649
4,588
1.02.01.10
Other non-current assets
7,847
9,635
1.02.01.10.03
Judicial deposits
6,427
7,794
1.02.01.10.04
Others
1,420
1,841
1.02.02
Investments
10,000
-
1.02.02.01
Investment Properties
10,000
-
1.02.02.01.04
Other Investments
10,000
-
1.02.03
Fixed assets
107,217
122,455
1.02.03.01
Fixed assets in operation
19,442
23,183
1.02.03.01.01
Fixed assets in operation
19,442
23,183
1.02.03.02
Right of use leased assets
87,775
99,272
1.02.04
Intangibles
254,586
241,752
1.02.04.01
Intangibles
254,586
241,752
1.02.04.01.02
Computerized systems
228,691
215,857
1.02.04.01.03
Goodwill (indefinite lived asset)
25,895
25,895
Quarterly information (ITR) - 9/30/2021 - CSU CARDSYSTEM S.A.
Quarterly information/balance sheet - liabilities and equity
(R$ thousand)
Current quarter
Prior year
1 - Code
2 - Description
7/1/2021 to 9/30/2021
1/1/2020 to 12/31/2020
Total Liabilities
557,993
539,784
2.01
Current Liabilities
152,445
139,468
2.01.01
Social and Labor Obligations
61,346
44,458
2.01.01.01
Social obligations
12,500
9,634
2.01.01.02
Labor obligations
48,846
34,824
2.01.02
Suppliers
32,811
36,708
2.01.02.01
Domestic suppliers
32,811
36,708
2.01.03
Tax obligations
5,209
3,384
2.01.03.01
Federal Tax obligations
3,671
1,531
2.01.03.01.01
Income Tax and Social Contribution on Profit
999
1,531
2.01.03.01.03
Other federal taxes
2,672
1,531
2.01.03.02
State Tax obligations
6
2.01.03.03
Municipal Tax obligations
1,533
1,847
2.01.04
Loans and Financing
39,628
39,556
2.01.04.01
Loans and Financing
15,621
14,706
2.01.04.01.01
In Brazilian Reais
15,621
14,706
2.01.04.03
Lease liabilities
24,007
24,850
2.01.04.03.01
Leasing liabilities
24,007
24,850
2.01.05
Other obligations
13,451
15,362
2.01.05.02
Others
13,451
15,362
2.01.05.02.01
Dividends and Interest on Equity
8,617
10,803
2.01.05.02.04
Other obligations
4,834
4,559
2.02
Non-current liabilities
85,474
108,041
2.02.01
Loans and Financing
72,397
93,611
2.02.01.01
Loans and Financing
19,292
30,928
2.02.01.01.01
In Brazilian Reais
19,292
30,928
2.02.01.03
Lease liabilities
53,105
62,683
2.02.01.03.01
Leasing liabilities
53,105
62,283
2.02.02
Other obligations
335
335
2.02.02.02
Others
335
335
2.02.02.02.03
Taxes due
335
335
2.02.03
Deferred Taxes
5,128
6,779
2.02.03.01
Deferred Income Tax and Social Contribution
5,128
6,779
2.02.04
Provisions
7,614
7,316
2.02.04.01
Social security, labor and civil tax provisions
7,614
7,316
2.02.04.01.01
Tax provisions
3,015
2,409
2.02.04.01.02
Provisions for Social Security and Labor
2,866
3,363
2.02.04.01.04
Civil Provisions
1,733
1,544
2.03
Net equity
320,074
292,275
2.03.01
Paid-in Capital Stock
169,232
169,232
2.03.02
Capital reserves
1,697
1,491
2.03.02.04
Options Granted
1,697
1,491
2.03.04
Profit Reserves
115,369
121,552
2.03.04.01
Legal reserve
15,097
15,097
2.03.04.05
Profit Retention Reserve
103,313
109,313
2.03.04.09
Shares in Treasury
-3,041
-2,858
2.03.05
Retained earnings
33,776
0
