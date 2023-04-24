CSU Digital S A : AGOE - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância

São Paulo, 24 de abril de 2023. A CSU Digital S.A. (B3: CSUD3) ("Companhia"), líder no mercado brasileiro de tecnologia em soluções digitais para meios de pagamento, banking as a service, programas de fidelização & incentivo e digital experience, informa, nos termos da Resolução CVM 81/22, o mapa de votação feitos exclusivamente à distância, consolidando os disponibilizados pela Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. e os recebidos diretamente dos acionistas, com 23 acionistas, ou 65,79% do capital votante (41.232.928 ações). Reforçamos que a AGO/E será realizada em 25/04/2023, às 09:00 horas. Para maiores detalhes sobre o processo de votação e participação na AGO/E, consultar o Edital de Convocação disponibilizado em 24/03/2023.

CSU DIGITAL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) No. 01.896.779/0001-38

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300149769

EXTRAORDINARY AND ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - EGM/O

Consolidated remote voting map

São Paulo, April 24, 2023. CSU Digital S.A. (CSUD3:B3) ("Company"), the leader in the Brazilian technology market in digital solutions for payment methods, banking as a service, loyalty & incentive programs and digital experience, informs, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, the voting map exclusively at distance, consolidating those made available by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. and those received directly from shareholders, with 23 shareholders, or 65.79% of the voting capital (41,232,928). We reinforce that the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting will be held on 04/25/2023 at 9:00 am. For further details about the voting process and participation in the EGM/O, please refer to the Call Notice made available on 03/24/2023.

In Ordinary General Meeting:

Resolutions Approve/Yes Reject/No Abstain 1 - To take the Managers accounts, examine, discuss and vote the 27,100,226 0 26,000 Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022 2 - To resolve on the proposal for the allocation of net income and the 27,126,226 0 0 distribution of dividends for the fiscal year of 2022 3 - To deliberate on the Capital Budget for the year 2023 27,126,226 0 0 4 - To establish the global annual remuneration of the Companys 26,773,193 353,033 0 Managers for the year of 2023. 5 - Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal council, under the terms of article 161 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder 81,700 258,600 26,785,926 chooses "no" or "abstain", his or her shares will not be computed for purposes of requiring the installation of the fiscal council). 6 - In the event of a second call for this General Meeting, can the voting instructions contained in this bulletin also be considered for the holding 27,126,226 0 0 of the Meeting on second call?

In Extraordinary General Meeting:

Resolutions Approve/Yes Reject/No Abstain 1 - To deliberate on the Proposal for a Capital Increase as a result of the 27,126,226 0 0 capitalization of a portion of the profit reserve. 2 - To deliberated on the Proposal for the Amendment and Consolidation 27,126,226 0 0 of the Bylaws as a result of the Capital Increase 3 -In the event of a second call for this General Meeting, can the voting instructions contained in this bulletin also be considered for the holding 27,126,226 0 0 of the Meeting on second call?

Pedro Alvarenga d'Almeida

Investor Relations Officer