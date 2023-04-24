Advanced search
    CSUD3   BRCSUDACNOR5

CSU DIGITAL S.A.

(CSUD3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
11.00 BRL   +0.36%
05:58pCsu Digital S A : AGOE - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância
PU
04/20Csu Digital S A : Assembleia
PU
04/20Csu Digital S A : EGM/O 04.25.2023 - Bookkeeper Map
PU
CSU Digital S A : AGOE - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância

04/24/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
CSU DIGITAL S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ nº 01.896.779/0001-38

NIRE nº 35300149769

ASSEMBLEIA GERAL ORDINÁRIA E EXTRAORDINÁRIA - AGO/E

Mapa consolidado de voto à distância

São Paulo, 24 de abril de 2023. A CSU Digital S.A. (B3: CSUD3) ("Companhia"), líder no mercado brasileiro de tecnologia em soluções digitais para meios de pagamento, banking as a service, programas de fidelização & incentivo e digital experience, informa, nos termos da Resolução CVM 81/22, o mapa de votação feitos exclusivamente à distância, consolidando os disponibilizados pela Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. e os recebidos diretamente dos acionistas, com 23 acionistas, ou 65,79% do capital votante (41.232.928 ações). Reforçamos que a AGO/E será realizada em 25/04/2023, às 09:00 horas. Para maiores detalhes sobre o processo de votação e participação na AGO/E, consultar o Edital de Convocação disponibilizado em 24/03/2023.

Em AGO:

Deliberações

Aprovar/Sim

Rejeitar/Não

Abster-se

1

- Tomar as contas dos Administradores, examinar, discutir e votar as

Demonstrações Financeiras referentes ao exercício social encerrado

27.100.226

0

26.000

em 31 de dezembro de 2022.

2

- Deliberar sobre a proposta de destinação do lucro líquido e

27.126.226

0

0

distribuição de dividendos referentes ao exercício de 2022.

3

- Deliberar sobre o Orçamento de Capital para o exercício de 2023

27.126.226

0

0

4

- Fixar a remuneração anual global dos Administradores da

26.773.193

353.033

0

Companhia para o exercício 2023.

5

- Deseja solicitar a instalação do conselho fiscal, nos termos do art.

161 da Lei nº 6.404, de 1976? (Caso o acionista opte por "não" ou

81.700

258.600

26.785.926

"abster-se", suas ações não serão computadas para fins de

requerimento de instalação do conselho fiscal).

6

- Em caso de segunda convocação desta Assembleia Geral, as

instruções de voto constantes neste boletim podem ser consideradas

27.126.226

0

0

também para a realização da Assembleia em segunda convocação?

Em AGE:

Deliberações

Aprovar/Sim

Rejeitar/Não

Abster-se

1

- Deliberar sobre a Proposta de Aumento de Capital Social em

27.126.226

0

0

decorrência da capitalização de parcela da reserva de lucros.

2

- Deliberar sobre a Proposta de Alteração e Consolidação do Estatuto

27.126.226

0

0

Social em decorrência do Aumento de Capital

3

- Em caso de segunda convocação desta Assembleia Geral, as

instruções de voto constantes neste boletim podem ser consideradas

27.126.226

0

0

também para a realização da Assembleia em segunda convocação?

Pedro Alvarenga d'Almeida

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

CSU DIGITAL S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) No. 01.896.779/0001-38

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300149769

EXTRAORDINARY AND ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - EGM/O

Consolidated remote voting map

São Paulo, April 24, 2023. CSU Digital S.A. (CSUD3:B3) ("Company"), the leader in the Brazilian technology market in digital solutions for payment methods, banking as a service, loyalty & incentive programs and digital experience, informs, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, the voting map exclusively at distance, consolidating those made available by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. and those received directly from shareholders, with 23 shareholders, or 65.79% of the voting capital (41,232,928). We reinforce that the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting will be held on 04/25/2023 at 9:00 am. For further details about the voting process and participation in the EGM/O, please refer to the Call Notice made available on 03/24/2023.

In Ordinary General Meeting:

Resolutions

Approve/Yes

Reject/No

Abstain

1

- To take the Managers accounts, examine, discuss and vote the

27,100,226

0

26,000

Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022

2

- To resolve on the proposal for the allocation of net income and the

27,126,226

0

0

distribution of dividends for the fiscal year of 2022

3

- To deliberate on the Capital Budget for the year 2023

27,126,226

0

0

4

- To establish the global annual remuneration of the Companys

26,773,193

353,033

0

Managers for the year of 2023.

5

- Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal council, under

the terms of article 161 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder

81,700

258,600

26,785,926

chooses "no" or "abstain", his or her shares will not be computed for

purposes of requiring the installation of the fiscal council).

6

- In the event of a second call for this General Meeting, can the voting

instructions contained in this bulletin also be considered for the holding

27,126,226

0

0

of the Meeting on second call?

In Extraordinary General Meeting:

Resolutions

Approve/Yes

Reject/No

Abstain

1

- To deliberate on the Proposal for a Capital Increase as a result of the

27,126,226

0

0

capitalization of a portion of the profit reserve.

2

- To deliberated on the Proposal for the Amendment and Consolidation

27,126,226

0

0

of the Bylaws as a result of the Capital Increase

3

-In the event of a second call for this General Meeting, can the voting

instructions contained in this bulletin also be considered for the holding

27,126,226

0

0

of the Meeting on second call?

Pedro Alvarenga d'Almeida

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CSU Digital SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 21:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
