CSU Digital S A : AGOE - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância
04/24/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
CSU DIGITAL S.A.
Companhia Aberta
CNPJ nº 01.896.779/0001-38
NIRE nº 35300149769
ASSEMBLEIA GERAL ORDINÁRIA E EXTRAORDINÁRIA - AGO/E
Mapa consolidado de voto à distância
São Paulo, 24 de abril de 2023. A CSU Digital S.A. (B3: CSUD3) ("Companhia"), líder no mercado brasileiro de tecnologia em soluções digitais para meios de pagamento, banking as a service, programas de fidelização & incentivo e digital experience, informa, nos termos da Resolução CVM 81/22, o mapa de votação feitos exclusivamente à distância, consolidando os disponibilizados pela Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. e os recebidos diretamente dos acionistas, com 23 acionistas, ou 65,79% do capital votante (41.232.928 ações). Reforçamos que a AGO/E será realizada em 25/04/2023, às 09:00 horas. Para maiores detalhes sobre o processo de votação e participação na AGO/E, consultar o Edital de Convocação disponibilizado em 24/03/2023.
Em AGO:
Deliberações
Aprovar/Sim
Rejeitar/Não
Abster-se
1
- Tomar as contas dos Administradores, examinar, discutir e votar as
Demonstrações Financeiras referentes ao exercício social encerrado
27.100.226
0
26.000
em 31 de dezembro de 2022.
2
- Deliberar sobre a proposta de destinação do lucro líquido e
27.126.226
0
0
distribuição de dividendos referentes ao exercício de 2022.
3
- Deliberar sobre o Orçamento de Capital para o exercício de 2023
27.126.226
0
0
4
- Fixar a remuneração anual global dos Administradores da
26.773.193
353.033
0
Companhia para o exercício 2023.
5
- Deseja solicitar a instalação do conselho fiscal, nos termos do art.
161 da Lei nº 6.404, de 1976? (Caso o acionista opte por "não" ou
81.700
258.600
26.785.926
"abster-se", suas ações não serão computadas para fins de
requerimento de instalação do conselho fiscal).
6
- Em caso de segunda convocação desta Assembleia Geral, as
instruções de voto constantes neste boletim podem ser consideradas
27.126.226
0
0
também para a realização da Assembleia em segunda convocação?
Em AGE:
Deliberações
Aprovar/Sim
Rejeitar/Não
Abster-se
1
- Deliberar sobre a Proposta de Aumento de Capital Social em
27.126.226
0
0
decorrência da capitalização de parcela da reserva de lucros.
2
- Deliberar sobre a Proposta de Alteração e Consolidação do Estatuto
27.126.226
0
0
Social em decorrência do Aumento de Capital
3
- Em caso de segunda convocação desta Assembleia Geral, as
instruções de voto constantes neste boletim podem ser consideradas
27.126.226
0
0
também para a realização da Assembleia em segunda convocação?
Pedro Alvarenga d'Almeida
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
CSU DIGITAL S.A.
Publicly-held Company
Taxpayer ID (CNPJ) No. 01.896.779/0001-38
Company Registry (NIRE): 35300149769
EXTRAORDINARY AND ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - EGM/O
Consolidated remote voting map
São Paulo, April 24, 2023. CSU Digital S.A. (CSUD3:B3) ("Company"), the leader in the Brazilian technology market in digital solutions for payment methods, banking as a service, loyalty & incentive programs and digital experience, informs, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81/22, the voting map exclusively at distance, consolidating those made available by Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. and those received directly from shareholders, with 23 shareholders, or 65.79% of the voting capital (41,232,928). We reinforce that the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting will be held on 04/25/2023 at 9:00 am. For further details about the voting process and participation in the EGM/O, please refer to the Call Notice made available on 03/24/2023.
In Ordinary General Meeting:
Resolutions
Approve/Yes
Reject/No
Abstain
1
- To take the Managers accounts, examine, discuss and vote the
27,100,226
0
26,000
Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2022
2
- To resolve on the proposal for the allocation of net income and the
27,126,226
0
0
distribution of dividends for the fiscal year of 2022
3
- To deliberate on the Capital Budget for the year 2023
27,126,226
0
0
4
- To establish the global annual remuneration of the Companys
26,773,193
353,033
0
Managers for the year of 2023.
5
- Do you wish to request the establishment of a fiscal council, under
the terms of article 161 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder
81,700
258,600
26,785,926
chooses "no" or "abstain", his or her shares will not be computed for
purposes of requiring the installation of the fiscal council).
6
- In the event of a second call for this General Meeting, can the voting
instructions contained in this bulletin also be considered for the holding
27,126,226
0
0
of the Meeting on second call?
In Extraordinary General Meeting:
Resolutions
Approve/Yes
Reject/No
Abstain
1
- To deliberate on the Proposal for a Capital Increase as a result of the
27,126,226
0
0
capitalization of a portion of the profit reserve.
2
- To deliberated on the Proposal for the Amendment and Consolidation
27,126,226
0
0
of the Bylaws as a result of the Capital Increase
3
-In the event of a second call for this General Meeting, can the voting
instructions contained in this bulletin also be considered for the holding