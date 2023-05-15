Advanced search
CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.

(CSWI)
CSW Industrials Announces Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call

05/15/2023 | 09:02am EDT
DALLAS, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 25, 2023, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until June 8. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13738518. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the CSWI website at www.cswindustrials.com.

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com

Investor Relations
James E. Perry
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
214-884-3777
info@cswindustrials.com


