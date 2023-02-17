Advanced search
CSW Industrials Earns 2023 Great Place to Work® Certification™

02/17/2023 | 09:03am EST
DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI), announced today it has been Certified™ as a Great Place to Work®. This recognition is significant because it is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at CSW Industrials.

“We are committed to maintaining an employee-centric culture with our CSWI Team Members, and we acknowledge and appreciate their hard work and authentic feedback,” said Danielle Garde, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at CSW Industrials. “The Great Place to Work Certification validates our commitment to employees and, in turn, the commitment our employees have to our company.”

Garde added that valuable insights and suggestions provided by employees, gathered through the Great Place to Work Certification process, will be explored in the coming months because CSWI highly values continuous improvement, particularly when it concerns the safety, well-being, and development of employees. “We’re looking forward to future success because of the extraordinary team we have assembled,” she said.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work, said companies that earn this certification are intentional about their success. “Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” she said. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture.”

CSWI offers industry-leading Total Rewards benefits to its employees, including a generous 401(k), an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, and an award-winning wellness program. For details about company values, corporate sustainability, and what it means to be part of the dynamic CSWI Team, please visit CSWI.com/Careers.

About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets served by CSWI’s well-known brands include HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. Founded in 2015 through a spinoff from Capital Southwest Corporation, CSWI is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and its subsidiaries and brands operate in more than 20 locations across five countries.

About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Media Contact: Oscar Martinez
Phone: 214-489-7108
Email: info@cswindustrials.com


