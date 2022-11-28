Biden asks Congress to avert rail strike, warning of dire economic impact

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
on Monday called on Congress to intervene to avert a potential
rail strike that could occur as early as Dec. 9, warning of the
potential dire economic impact.
Biden asked lawmakers to adopt the tentative deal announced
in September "without any modifications or delay - to avert a
potentially crippling national rail shutdown."
On Monday, more than 400 groups called on Congress to
intervene in the railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle
shipments of food and fuel and strand travelers while inflicting
billions of dollars of economic damage.
"A rail shutdown would devastate our economy," Biden said.
"Without freight rail, many U.S. industries would shut down ...
Communities could lose access to chemicals necessary to ensure
clean drinking water. Farms and ranches across the country could
be unable to feed their livestock."
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Transportation Secretary Pete
Buttigieg and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack have been
involved in discussions with the rail industry, unions and
agriculture industry stakeholders, White House Press Secretary
Karine Jean-Pierre said.
In a letter sent on Monday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
National Association of Manufacturers, National Retail
Federation, American Petroleum Institute, National Restaurant
Association, American Trucking Associations and other groups
warned that impacts of a potential strike could be felt as soon
as Dec. 5.
Biden said Congress "should set aside politics and partisan
division and deliver for the American people. Congress should
get this bill to my desk well in advance of December 9th so we
can avoid disruption."
Workers in eight unions have approved a tentative contract
deal announced in September, while four rejected it.
"The risks to our nation’s economy and communities simply
make a national rail strike unacceptable," says the letter to
congressional leaders first reported by Reuters. "Therefore,
absent a voluntary agreement, we call on you to take immediate
steps to prevent a national rail strike and the certain economic
destruction that would follow."
A rail traffic stoppage could freeze almost 30% of U.S.
cargo shipments by weight, stoke inflation and cost the American
economy as much as $2 billion per day by unleashing a cascade of
transport woes affecting U.S. energy, agriculture,
manufacturing, healthcare and retail sectors.
The letter warned a strike could halt passenger railroad
Amtrak and commuter rail services that "would disrupt up to 7
million travelers a day."
Biden's Presidential Emergency Board in August released the
framework for the tentative deal forged in September between
major railroads and a dozen unions representing 115,000 workers.
Those carriers include Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway
Inc's BNSF, CSX, Norfolk Southern and
Kansas City Southern.
Unions and railroads have until Dec. 9 to resolve
differences. If they do not, workers could strike or railroads
could lock out employees - unless Congress intervenes. But
railroads would halt hazardous materials shipments at least four
days ahead of a strike deadline.
The Washington Post first reported Biden's plans.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington
Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Matthew Lewis)