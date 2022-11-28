Biden expected to ask Congress to help avert rail strike - source

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
is expected to call on Congress to intervene to avert a
potential rail strike that could happen as early as Dec. 9, a
source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
On Monday, more than 400 groups called on Congress to
intervene in the ongoing railroad labor standoff that threatens
to idle shipments of food and fuel and strand rail travelers
while inflicting billions of dollars of economic damage.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to
comment on Biden's plans but reiterated that a "shutdown is
unacceptable because of the impact it would have on jobs and
families and farms and businesses and communities... The
president is directly involved in the process."
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Transportation Secretary Pete
Buttigieg and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack have been
involved in discussions with the rail industry, unions and
agriculture industry stakeholders, Jean-Pierre said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of
Manufacturers, National Retail Federation, American Petroleum
Institute, National Restaurant Association, American Trucking
Associations and other groups warned impacts of a potential
strike could be felt as soon as Dec. 5.
Workers in eight unions have approved a tentative contract
deal announced in September, while four rejected it.
"The risks to our nation’s economy and communities simply
make a national rail strike unacceptable," says the letter to
congressional leaders first reported by Reuters. "Therefore,
absent a voluntary agreement, we call on you to take immediate
steps to prevent a national rail strike and the certain economic
destruction that would follow."
A rail traffic stoppage could freeze almost 30% of U.S.
cargo shipments by weight, stoke inflation and cost the American
economy as much as $2 billion per day by unleashing a cascade of
transport woes affecting U.S. energy, agriculture,
manufacturing, healthcare and retail sectors.
The letter warned a strike could halt passenger railroad
Amtrak and commuter rail services that "would disrupt up to 7
million travelers a day."
Biden's Presidential Emergency Board in August released the
framework for the tentative deal forged in September between
major railroads and a dozen unions representing 115,000 workers.
Those carriers include Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway
Inc's BNSF, CSX, Norfolk Southern and
Kansas City Southern.
Unions and railroads have until Dec. 9 to resolve
differences. If they do not, workers could strike or railroads
could lock out employees - unless Congress intervenes. But
railroads would halt hazardous materials shipments at least four
days ahead of a strike deadline.
The Washington Post first reported Biden's plans.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter and Lisa
Shumaker)