    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:10 2022-08-16 pm EDT
34.33 USD   +0.54%
Biden's emergency board delivers recommendations on railroad labor dispute

08/16/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
U.S. President Biden departs from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's emergency board tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract negotiation stalemate delivered its recommendations on Tuesday, a White House official told Reuters.

"The president is optimistic the report will provide a good framework for successful negotiations between the parties over the next 30 days," a White House official said, adding the recommendations were delivered to the White House and the parties.

Talks between major freight railroads, including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway-owned BNSF and CSX, and unions representing 115,000 workers have dragged out for more than two years.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Lisa Baertlein, Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.03% 460261.14 Delayed Quote.1.00%
CSX CORPORATION 0.40% 34.285 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
JOE HOLDING 33.33% 0.02 End-of-day quote.-42.86%
