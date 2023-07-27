JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the winners of the company’s 29th annual Chemical Safety Excellence Awards recognizing customers for their outstanding contribution to the safe transportation of hazardous materials.



The Chemical Safety Excellence Awards were presented to customers who shipped at least 600 carloads of hazardous materials with CSX during 2022 without a release due to controllable factors. The winners, representing a wide range of industry segments, shipped a combined total of more than 175,000 carloads of hazard materials on the CSX network during the previous calendar year.

CSX presented special recognition awards to seven companies that achieved milestones of 5, 10 and 15 years without an accidental release of hazardous materials shipped on CSX. Multi-year recognition award winners included:

15 Years: Occidental Chemical Corp.



Occidental Chemical Corp. 10 Years: Green Plains Trade Group, Plains All American, and SABIC.



Green Plains Trade Group, Plains All American, and SABIC. 5 Years: Crestwood Services, Synagro Rail (EPIC), and Suncor Energy.



“The unrelenting safety efforts of the CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Award winners, combined with proven safety advantages of rail transportation, contribute to a sustainable supply chain that protects communities and employees,” said Kevin Boone, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. “CSX railroaders understand that safety is an every-day, around-the-clock commitment, and we applaud our customers who stand with us through their rigorous safety programs.”

2022 CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Award Winners:

Americas Styrenics

Arkema

Ascend Performance Materials

BP Products North America

Cargill

Chemtrade Logistics

CHS

Citgo Petroleum

Cornerstone Chemical Co.

Covestro LLC

Crestwood Services

Dow Chemical

Synagro Rail (EPIC)

Evonik Degussa Corporation

ExxonMobil

Gibson Energy

Green Plains

United Refining Gunvor USA

Heritage Environmental Services

HJ Baker Sulphur

INEOS Phenol

Ineos Styrolution America

International Chemical Co.

Irving Oil

Jones-Hamilton Co.

Kemira

Koch Industries

Koch Methanol

MPLX

Messer North America

Methanex

NewMarket Corporation

NGL Supply Company

NORFALCO

Valero Nutrien

Occidental Chemical

Olin ChlorAlkali

PBF Energy Company

Phillips 66

Plains All American

Reagent Chemical

Renewable Products Marketing Group

SABIC

Shell Canada

Shell Chemicals

Southern States Chemical

Suncor Energy

Targa Resources Corp.

The Andersons

The Chemours Co.

TPC Group

Westlake Corporation

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397