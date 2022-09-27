Advanced search
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:18 2022-09-27 am EDT
27.25 USD   -0.67%
10:01aCSX Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call
GL
CSX Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call

09/27/2022 | 10:01am EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) will release third quarter financial and operating results after the market close on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by the company’s management team at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial 1-888-510-2008. Callers outside the U.S. may dial 1-646-960-0306. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 3368220 as the passcode.

Presentation materials and access to the webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com. Following the earnings call, a webcast replay will be archived on the company’s website.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact: 
Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications 
855-955-6397 


