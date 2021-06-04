Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/04 09:06:41 am
101.46 USD   +1.77%
08:45aCSX Announces Stock Split
GL
05/27CSX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26North American Rail Traffic Rose 22.4% in Week Ended May 22
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CSX Announces Stock Split

06/04/2021 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 3-for-1 stock split to be distributed to shareholders as a stock dividend.   Each shareholder of record at the close of business on June 18, 2021, will receive two additional shares of CSX common stock for each share held as of this record date. The new shares will be distributed on June 28, 2021.

The regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable on June 15, 2021, will not be impacted by the stock split.   Based on the current dividend rate, the post-split quarterly dividend on the company's common stock would be $0.093* per share.

*On a post-split basis, the dividend will be carried out six decimal places to most closely approximate the current dividend amount.

About CSX and its Disclosures

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX) and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

Contact:
Bill Slater, Investor Relations
904-359-1334

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CSX CORPORATION
08:45aCSX Announces Stock Split
GL
05/27CSX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26North American Rail Traffic Rose 22.4% in Week Ended May 22
DJ
05/19North American Rail Traffic Rises 25.6% in Week Ended May 15
DJ
05/19CSX  : Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conferen..
AQ
05/13CSX CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12North American Rail Traffic Rose 23.2% in Week Ended May 8
DJ
05/12CSX Chief Financial Officer to Address Wolfe Research Transportation and Indu..
GL
05/12CSX  : to Buy Quality Carriers For Undisclosed Sum
MT
05/12CSX  : to Acquire Quality Carriers, Inc.
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 720 M - -
Net income 2021 3 309 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 1,19%
Capitalization 75 513 M 75 513 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,67x
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 105,54 $
Last Close Price 99,70 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Boone Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Ricky E. Johnson Senior Vice President-Engineering & Mechanical
Kathleen Brandt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSX CORPORATION9.86%75 513
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION7.79%149 435
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-3.48%78 538
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION17.66%69 960
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED11.25%53 944
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.34.96%30 636