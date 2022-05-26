Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/26 10:28:56 am EDT
31.87 USD   +2.30%
Evercore ISI Adjusts CSX Price Target to $37 From $42, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
CSX Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
GL
10:01aCSX Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
GL
Summary 
Summary

CSX Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

05/26/2022 | 10:01am EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) President and Chief Executive Officer, James M. Foote, will address the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Thursday, June 2nd at 2:30 pm Eastern time.

This address will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact: 
Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications 
855-955-6397 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
