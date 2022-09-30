Advanced search
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
26.64 USD   -2.02%
05:58pCSX Contributes $200,000 to Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
GL
09:59aBarclays Adjusts CSX's Price Target to $35 from $40, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
09/29Citigroup Trims Price Target on CSX to $30 From $31, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
CSX Contributes $200,000 to Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

09/30/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced it will contribute $200,000 to support relief and recovery efforts underway in the Florida and South Carolina communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

“CSX cares deeply about the communities where we operate and our thoughts are with all those in Florida and South Carolina that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX. “We are pleased to make this contribution towards recovery efforts and to ensure the delivery of critical resources to our neighbors in these communities where so many of our CSX employees, customers and partners call home.”

American Red Cross will receive $150,000 of the contribution to support relief efforts throughout Florida and South Carolina, and Florida’s Disaster Fund will receive $50,000.

Donations to the Red Cross will support the wide range of assistance underway, including working with community and government agencies to assess the damage and support emergency needs. The Red Cross is providing safe shelter, food and health services to families who lost their homes and belongings. Florida’s Disaster Fund assists Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster by distributing funds to service organizations in impacted communities.

CSX is also encouraging its employees to show their support by contributing to the CSX Employees Disaster Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to employees who have suffered severe damage to their homes and property. The company will match employee contributions, dollar-for-dollar.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links over 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 738 M - -
Net income 2022 4 146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 378 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 1,50%
Capitalization 58 220 M 58 220 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,93x
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 21 712
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 27,19 $
Average target price 34,68 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean R. Pelkey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Ricky E. Johnson Senior Vice President-Engineering & Mechanical
Stephen Fortune Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
