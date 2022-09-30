CSX Contributes $200,000 to Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced it will contribute $200,000 to support relief and recovery efforts underway in the Florida and South Carolina communities affected by Hurricane Ian.



“CSX cares deeply about the communities where we operate and our thoughts are with all those in Florida and South Carolina that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX. “We are pleased to make this contribution towards recovery efforts and to ensure the delivery of critical resources to our neighbors in these communities where so many of our CSX employees, customers and partners call home.”

American Red Cross will receive $150,000 of the contribution to support relief efforts throughout Florida and South Carolina, and Florida’s Disaster Fund will receive $50,000.

Donations to the Red Cross will support the wide range of assistance underway, including working with community and government agencies to assess the damage and support emergency needs. The Red Cross is providing safe shelter, food and health services to families who lost their homes and belongings. Florida’s Disaster Fund assists Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster by distributing funds to service organizations in impacted communities.

CSX is also encouraging its employees to show their support by contributing to the CSX Employees Disaster Relief Fund, which provides financial assistance to employees who have suffered severe damage to their homes and property. The company will match employee contributions, dollar-for-dollar.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links over 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397