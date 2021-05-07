Log in
CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/07/2021
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) approved a $0.28 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2021.

About CSX and its Disclosures

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX) and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

Contact:
Bill Slater, Investor Relations
904-359-1334

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 686 M - -
Net income 2021 3 288 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 77 679 M 77 679 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,88x
EV / Sales 2022 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 105,13 $
Last Close Price 102,56 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin S. Boone Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Ricky E. Johnson Senior Vice President-Engineering & Mechanical
Kathleen Brandt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSX CORPORATION13.01%77 679
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION7.37%150 936
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-4.23%77 804
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION20.77%71 812
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED6.84%51 570
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.35.33%30 726