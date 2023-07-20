CSX Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

CSX Corporation reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 3,699 million compared to USD 3,815 million a year ago. Net income was USD 996 million compared to USD 1,178 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.49 compared to USD 0.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.49 compared to USD 0.54 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was USD 7,405 million compared to USD 7,228 million a year ago. Net income was USD 1,983 million compared to USD 2,037 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.97 compared to USD 0.94 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.97 compared to USD 0.94 a year ago.