Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CSX : Enhances First Responder Safety Training with New State-of-the-Art Train

10/08/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - October 08, 2021- CSX today announced the launch of the Responder Incident Training (RIT) Train, a new leading-edge train designed to deliver advanced, tailored hazardous materials safety training events for emergency first responders throughout its 23-state network.

"CSX is excited to roll out our own customized fleet of rail training cars to educate emergency responders and government officials on how to safely respond to railroad emergencies," said Chris Machenberg, director of hazardous materials systems. "Our goal is zero accidents or injuries. However, should an incident occur, we want to ensure first responders are best prepared to keep our communities safe."

CSX trains thousands of first responders across its rail system every year, offering classroom training in local firehouses, exercises and table-top drills, as well as web-based and self-study courses. The RIT train will be added to the suite of resources CSX utilizes to educate railroad employees, customers, contractors and emergency responders. The train will be based in Jacksonville, Fla. when not positioned in use along our network and includes technologically advanced equipment, including a custom-built mobile classroom.

"Our goal is to be the best railroad in North America, and we can't be the best without being the safest," said Mike Austin, director of hazardous materials and senior on-scene coordinator. "CSX's Responder Incident Training train is yet another tool we can employ to work toward that objective every day."

The RIT train will allow CSX to expand the reach of its safety program and strengthen the company's partnerships with emergency personnel. The training will equip first responders with railroad safety tools, hazard identification protocols and transportation techniques to safely respond and protect the public in the unlikely event of a rail emergency.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

Disclaimer

CSX Corporation published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 21:31:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CSX CORPORATION
10/07CSX : Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.093 a Share, Payable Dec. 15 to Shareholders of Recor..
MT
10/07CSX CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
10/07CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2021
CI
10/06North American Rail Traffic Fell 2% in Week Ended Oct. 2
DJ
09/29North American Rail Traffic Fell 1.9% in Week Ended Sept. 25
DJ
09/23North American Rail Traffic Fell 2.8% in Week Ended Sept. 18
DJ
09/22CSX : Announce Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call
AQ
09/20CSX : Joins Rail Safety Partners in Weeklong Awareness Blitz to #STOPTrackTragedies
AQ
09/15North American Rail Traffic Fell 2.7% in Week Ended Sept. 11
DJ
09/09INSIDER SELL : Csx
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CSX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 088 M - -
Net income 2021 3 567 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 72 453 M 72 453 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,13x
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 32,18 $
Average target price 35,52 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean R. Pelkey Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Ricky E. Johnson Senior Vice President-Engineering & Mechanical
Kathleen Brandt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSX CORPORATION7.57%72 453
DAQIN RAILWAY CO., LTD.-2.17%14 436
GMÉXICO TRANSPORTES, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.00%6 162
CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD-16.78%996
PKP CARGO S.A.38.39%215
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ152.24%100