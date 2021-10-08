CSX : Enhances First Responder Safety Training with New State-of-the-Art Train

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - October 08, 2021- CSX today announced the launch of the Responder Incident Training (RIT) Train, a new leading-edge train designed to deliver advanced, tailored hazardous materials safety training events for emergency first responders throughout its 23-state network.

"CSX is excited to roll out our own customized fleet of rail training cars to educate emergency responders and government officials on how to safely respond to railroad emergencies," said Chris Machenberg, director of hazardous materials systems. "Our goal is zero accidents or injuries. However, should an incident occur, we want to ensure first responders are best prepared to keep our communities safe."

CSX trains thousands of first responders across its rail system every year, offering classroom training in local firehouses, exercises and table-top drills, as well as web-based and self-study courses. The RIT train will be added to the suite of resources CSX utilizes to educate railroad employees, customers, contractors and emergency responders. The train will be based in Jacksonville, Fla. when not positioned in use along our network and includes technologically advanced equipment, including a custom-built mobile classroom.

"Our goal is to be the best railroad in North America, and we can't be the best without being the safest," said Mike Austin, director of hazardous materials and senior on-scene coordinator. "CSX's Responder Incident Training train is yet another tool we can employ to work toward that objective every day."

The RIT train will allow CSX to expand the reach of its safety program and strengthen the company's partnerships with emergency personnel. The training will equip first responders with railroad safety tools, hazard identification protocols and transportation techniques to safely respond and protect the public in the unlikely event of a rail emergency.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397