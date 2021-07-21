CSX : Financial Report PDF 690 KB

CSX Announces Second Quarter EPS of $0.52, Including $0.12 Benefit from Sale of Property Rights to
the Commonwealth of Virginia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 21, 2021 - CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced second quarter 2021 net earnings of $1,173 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to $499 million, or $0.22 per share in the same period last year. Second quarter 2021 operating ratio was 43.4% compared to 63.3% in the prior year period.
These results include benefits from the sale of certain property rights in CSX-owned line segments to the Commonwealth of Virginia for passenger rail operations. The transaction favorably impacted operating income by $349 million, operating ratio by 11.7 percentage points, and earnings per share by $0.12.
"I want to thank all the CSX railroaders for their dedicated and unwavering focus on our customers as the economy has rebounded," said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. "We are committed to providing customers a high quality service product, and will continue taking all necessary steps to meet their needs."
Revenue for the second quarter increased 33 percent from the prior year to $2.99 billion, driven by growth across all lines of business. Expenses decreased 9 percent year over year to $1.30 billion and operating income improved to $1.69 billion for the quarter.
This earnings announcement, as well as additional detailed financial information, is contained in the CSX Quarterly Financial Report available through the company's website at http://investors.csx.com and on Form 8- K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.
This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at http:// investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX) and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.
Non-GAAP Disclosure
CSX reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). CSX also uses certain non-GAAP measures that fall within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Regulation S-K Item 10(e), which may provide users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison to prior reported results. Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and are not defined by U.S. GAAP. Therefore, CSX's non-GAAP measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-looking Statements
This information and other statements by the company may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to, among other items: projections and estimates of earnings, revenues, margins, volumes, rates, cost-savings, expenses, taxes, liquidity, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases or other financial items, statements of management's plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, and management's expectations as to future performance and operations and the time by which objectives will be achieved, statements concerning proposed new services, and statements regarding future economic, industry or market conditions or performance. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "preliminary" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. If the company updates any forward-looking statement, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual performance or results could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements include, among others; (i) the company's success in implementing its financial and operational initiatives; (ii) changes in domestic or international economic, political or business conditions, including those affecting the transportation industry (such as the impact of industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation); (iii) legislative or regulatory changes; (iv) the inherent business risks associated with safety and security; (v) the outcome of claims and litigation involving or affecting the company; (vi) natural events such as severe weather conditions or pandemic health crises; and (vii) the inherent uncertainty associated with projecting economic and business conditions.
Other important assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements are specified in the company's SEC reports, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.csx.com.
CSX Corporation
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Quarters Ended
Jun. 30, Jun. 30, $ %
2021 2020 Change Change
Six Months Ended
Jun. 30, Jun. 30, $ %
2021 2020 Change Change
Revenue
$
2,990
$
2,255
$
735
33 %
$
5,803
$
5,110
$
693
14 %
Expense
Labor and Fringe
596
507
(89)
(18)
1,216
1,113
(103)
(9)
Materials, Supplies and Other
441
418
(23)
(6)
913
890
(23)
(3)
Depreciation
348
344
(4)
(1)
693
688
(5)
(1)
Fuel
194
91
(103)
(113)
384
283
(101)
(36)
Equipment and Other Rents
87
78
(9)
(12)
175
159
(16)
(10)
Gains on Property Dispositions(a)
(367)
(11)
356
NM
(370)
(29)
341
NM
Total Expense
1,299
1,427
128
9
3,011
3,104
93
3
Operating Income
1,691
828
863
104
2,792
2,006
786
39
Interest Expense
(181)
(191)
10
5
(365)
(378)
13
3
Other Income - Net
20
15
5
33
40
37
3
8
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,530
652
878
135
2,467
1,665
802
48
Income Tax Expense (b)
(357)
(153)
(204)
(133)
(588)
(396)
(192)
(48)
Net Earnings
$
1,173
$
499
$
674
135 %
$
1,879
$
1,269
$
610
48 %
Operating Ratio
43.4 %
63.3 %
51.9 %
60.7 %
Per Common Share
Net Earnings Per Share, Assuming
$
0.52
$
0.22
$
0.30
136 %
$
0.82
$
0.55
$
0.27
49 %
Dilution (c)
Average Shares Outstanding, Assuming
2,275
2,301
2,281
2,311
Dilution (Millions) (c)
All prior period share and per share data has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the stock split effective June 28, 2021.
CSX Corporation
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
Jun. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
2,986
$
3,129
Short-Term Investments
4
2
Other Current Assets
1,583
1,310
Properties - Net
32,486
32,444
Investment in Affiliates and Other Companies
2,033
1,985
Other Long-Term Assets
923
923
Total Assets
$
40,015
$
39,793
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt
$
122
$
401
Other Current Liabilities
1,829
1,618
Long-Term Debt
16,229
16,304
Deferred Income Taxes - Net
7,248
7,168
Other Long-Term Liabilities
1,153
1,192
Total Liabilities
26,581
26,683
Total Shareholders' Equity
13,434
13,110
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
40,015
$
39,793
