  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
02:51:27 2023-05-17 pm EDT
31.99 USD   +0.96%
02:13pREUTERS EVENTS-US supply chain woes shift and persist in 2023
RE
02:01pCSX President And Chief Executive Officer To Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference
GL
02:00pCSX President And Chief Executive Officer To Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference
AQ
CSX President And Chief Executive Officer To Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

05/17/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Hinrichs, will address the 16th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 24 at 8:35 a.m. Eastern time.

This address will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact: 
Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications 
855-955-6397 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 774 M - -
Net income 2023 3 912 M - -
Net Debt 2023 15 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 64 407 M 64 407 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,38x
EV / Sales 2024 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 22 600
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 31,68 $
Average target price 34,78 $
Spread / Average Target 9,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Hinrichs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean R. Pelkey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Fortune Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michelle Mullen VP-Total Rewards, Medical & People Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSX CORPORATION3.32%64 407
DAQIN RAILWAY CO., LTD.15.27%16 714
GMÉXICO TRANSPORTES, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.18%10 254
CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD20.15%1 227
PKP CARGO S.A.27.59%201
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ38.33%70
