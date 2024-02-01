By Denny Jacob

CSX reached agreements with four additional groups of railroad workers to provide paid sick-leave benefits.

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based railroad, which operates in much of the Eastern U.S., said the unions include SMART-TD Conductors/Trainmen, SMART-TD Yardmasters, International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, and Carrolton Road-Transportation Communications Union-represented Engineers/Yardmen/Maintenance of Way employees.

CSX said the agreements extend coverage to more than 600 employees.

