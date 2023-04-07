Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
30.02 USD   +2.49%
05:10pCSX Reaches Paid Sick Leave Agreement with SMART-MD
GL
05:10pCSX Reaches Paid Sick Leave Agreement with SMART-MD
GL
04/04Morgan Stanley Upgrades CSX to Equalweight From Underweight, Price Target is $24
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CSX Reaches Paid Sick Leave Agreement with SMART-MD

04/07/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it has reached an agreement with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Mechanical Department (SMART-MD) to provide paid sick leave benefits.

Joe Hinrichs, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX said, “CSX continues to work collaboratively with all of our union partners to find solutions that improve the quality of life for our valued employees. This agreement with our SMART-MD workers marks the ninth such agreement and is a demonstration of our commitment to our railroaders. I greatly appreciate the SMART-MD leadership for working with us on this agreement as we continue building momentum and create a more positive work environment for our employees which helps them provide the best service to our customers.”

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about CSX CORPORATION
05:10pCSX Reaches Paid Sick Leave Agreement with SMART-MD
GL
05:10pCSX Reaches Paid Sick Leave Agreement with SMART-MD
GL
04/04Morgan Stanley Upgrades CSX to Equalweight From Underweight, Price Target is $24
MT
04/03CSX Reaches Tentative Agreement With Union to Provide Five Days Sick Leave
MT
04/03Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific 'Favored' by Investors on Growth, Margin Ga..
MT
04/03CSX Reaches Tentative Paid Sick Leave Agreement with SMART-TD B&O Union
GL
03/30Commerce Park II – Rail Site Receives CSX Select Site Designation
GL
03/24RBC Cuts Price Target on CSX to $32 From $35, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/23CSX Corp. Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call
GL
03/23CSX Corp. Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CSX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 657 M - -
Net income 2023 3 787 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 460 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 1,50%
Capitalization 61 494 M 61 494 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
EV / Sales 2024 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 30,02 $
Average target price 33,94 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Hinrichs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean R. Pelkey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Fortune Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michelle Mullen VP-Total Rewards, Medical & People Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSX CORPORATION-3.10%61 494
DAQIN RAILWAY CO., LTD.7.34%15 698
GMÉXICO TRANSPORTES, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.62%9 587
CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD10.07%1 170
PKP CARGO S.A.12.07%170
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ40.67%72
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer