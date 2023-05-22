CSX Reaches Tentative Agreement With Union on Paid Sick Leave

By Denny Jacob

CSX on Monday said it reached a tentative agreement regarding providing paid sick leave benefits with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division CSRA.

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based railroad, which operates in much of the Eastern U.S., said the agreement, which must be ratified by union members, marks the tenth agreement the company has reached with union-represented employees since February.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-22-23 1720ET