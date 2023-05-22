Advanced search
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
05:21pm EDT 2023-05-22
31.90 USD   -1.27%
CSX Reaches Tentative Agreement With Union on Paid Sick Leave

05/22/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


CSX on Monday said it reached a tentative agreement regarding providing paid sick leave benefits with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division CSRA.

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based railroad, which operates in much of the Eastern U.S., said the agreement, which must be ratified by union members, marks the tenth agreement the company has reached with union-represented employees since February.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-22-23 1720ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 774 M - -
Net income 2023 3 912 M - -
Net Debt 2023 15 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 1,39%
Capitalization 65 688 M 65 688 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,47x
EV / Sales 2024 5,44x
Nbr of Employees 22 600
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Joseph Hinrichs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean R. Pelkey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Fortune Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michelle Mullen VP-Total Rewards, Medical & People Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSX CORPORATION4.29%65 688
DAQIN RAILWAY CO., LTD.13.62%16 490
GMÉXICO TRANSPORTES, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.52%9 856
CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD19.41%1 196
PKP CARGO S.A.28.97%199
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ33.33%68
