Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36:49 2023-04-03 pm EDT
29.84 USD   -0.35%
03:01pCSX Reaches Tentative Paid Sick Leave Agreement with SMART-TD B&O Union
GL
03/30Commerce Park II – Rail Site Receives CSX Select Site Designation
GL
03/24RBC Cuts Price Target on CSX to $32 From $35, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CSX Reaches Tentative Paid Sick Leave Agreement with SMART-TD B&O Union

04/03/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division B&O (SMART-TD B&O) union to provide CSX trainmen and conductors with paid sick leave benefits.

Pending ratification by SMART-TD B&O members, the agreement will increase the number of CSX operating employees with paid sick leave benefits to more than 10,000, or 60% of the company’s union-represented workforce.

“I want to thank the SMART-TD B&O leadership for working with us to reach this important agreement for their members and adding to the progress we’re making together to improve the work experience for front-line employees who create value for our customers,” said Joe Hinrichs, CSX president and chief executive officer.

The terms of the SMART-TD B&O agreement provide for five days of paid sick leave annually plus an opportunity to convert two days from personal leave to sick leave. Other unions that have negotiated paid sick leave for their members include the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW); the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way (BMWED), which represents track workers; the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC), which represents mechanical employees; the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which represents railroad machinists; and the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCFO), which represents CSX’s utility workers.

“We are committed to listening to our employees and talking with union leaders about how we can solve issues and further improve relations,” Hinrichs said. “When we’re working together, we’re working better — for our customers and each other.”

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:
Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations
904-366-4515
Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397


All news about CSX CORPORATION
03:01pCSX Reaches Tentative Paid Sick Leave Agreement with SMART-TD B&O Union
GL
03/30Commerce Park II – Rail Site Receives CSX Select Site Designation
GL
03/24RBC Cuts Price Target on CSX to $32 From $35, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/23CSX Corp. Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call
GL
03/23CSX Corp. Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call
AQ
03/23CSX, IBEW Reach Deal for Sick Leave Benefits
MT
03/22CSX Corporation Reaches Agreement with IBEW Union on Paid Sick Leave
CI
03/22CSX Reaches Agreement with IBEW Union on Paid Sick Leave
GL
03/22CSX Reaches Agreement with IBEW Union on Paid Sick Leave
AQ
03/22Enhanced CSX Carbon Calculator Helps Shippers Achieve Sustainability Goals
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CSX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 657 M - -
Net income 2023 3 782 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 462 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 1,44%
Capitalization 61 330 M 61 330 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,17x
EV / Sales 2024 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 29,94 $
Average target price 33,94 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Hinrichs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean R. Pelkey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Fortune Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Michelle Mullen VP-Total Rewards, Medical & People Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSX CORPORATION-3.36%61 330
DAQIN RAILWAY CO., LTD.7.63%15 561
GMÉXICO TRANSPORTES, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.84%9 987
CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD2.93%1 068
PKP CARGO S.A.10.41%166
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ41.67%72
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer