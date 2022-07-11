CSX Releases 2021 ESG Report, Highlights Investment in People and Innovative Environmental Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the publication of the CSX 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the company’s economic, workforce, environmental, social and governance performance.



James M. Foote, CSX president and chief executive officer said: “By continuing to invest in our people and communities, innovating to introduce new environmental solutions, and expanding our network capacity and service offerings, we have positioned CSX to accelerate highway-to-rail freight conversion while adding to a solid operating foundation that will support CSX’s future growth and our ability to create lasting value for our stakeholders.”

The report details progress made against CSX’s 2030 environmental goals, including achieving a 15.6 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity since 2014 and piloting alternative fuels and engine enhancements to reduce fuel burn and overall emissions from locomotives. CSX is actively assessing goals and targets to bolster progress across its social and governance priorities, which are discussed throughout the report.

The report also highlights CSX’s efforts to build a workforce that reflects the communities CSX employees live in and serve, with the inclusion of its 2021 EEO-1 data in the report’s appendix to provide further insight into the makeup of its workforce.

This report has been prepared in accordance with the world’s leading sustainability reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

For additional details on CSX’s ESG efforts, please visit www.csx.com/esg.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links over 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

