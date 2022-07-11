Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
28.85 USD   -0.48%
05:30pCSX Releases 2021 ESG Report, Highlights Investment in People and Innovative Environmental Solutions
GL
05:30pCSX Releases 2021 ESG Report, Highlights Investment in People and Innovative Environmental Solutions
GL
01:39pBenchmark Lowers Price Target for CSX to $36 From $41, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CSX Releases 2021 ESG Report, Highlights Investment in People and Innovative Environmental Solutions

07/11/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the publication of the CSX 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the company’s economic, workforce, environmental, social and governance performance.

James M. Foote, CSX president and chief executive officer said: “By continuing to invest in our people and communities, innovating to introduce new environmental solutions, and expanding our network capacity and service offerings, we have positioned CSX to accelerate highway-to-rail freight conversion while adding to a solid operating foundation that will support CSX’s future growth and our ability to create lasting value for our stakeholders.”

The report details progress made against CSX’s 2030 environmental goals, including achieving a 15.6 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity since 2014 and piloting alternative fuels and engine enhancements to reduce fuel burn and overall emissions from locomotives. CSX is actively assessing goals and targets to bolster progress across its social and governance priorities, which are discussed throughout the report.

The report also highlights CSX’s efforts to build a workforce that reflects the communities CSX employees live in and serve, with the inclusion of its 2021 EEO-1 data in the report’s appendix to provide further insight into the makeup of its workforce.

This report has been prepared in accordance with the world’s leading sustainability reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

For additional details on CSX’s ESG efforts, please visit www.csx.com/esg.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links over 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Head of Investor Relations, Service Measures & Pension
904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about CSX CORPORATION
05:30pCSX Releases 2021 ESG Report, Highlights Investment in People and Innovative Environmen..
GL
05:30pCSX Releases 2021 ESG Report, Highlights Investment in People and Innovative Environmen..
GL
01:39pBenchmark Lowers Price Target for CSX to $36 From $41, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/08Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on CSX to $35 From $40, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
07/06Susquehanna Lowers CSX's Price Target to $36 From $45, Maintains Positive Rating
MT
06/29RBC Cuts Price Target on CSX to $35 From $39, Sees H2 Volume, Margin Growth at Risk Ami..
MT
06/28Credit Suisse Initiates CSX at Outperform with $35 Price Target
MT
06/28Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of 18 North American Transportation, Logistics Compani..
MT
06/24CSX CORPORATION(NASDAQGS : CSX) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24CSX CORPORATION(NASDAQGS : CSX) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CSX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 403 M - -
Net income 2022 3 958 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 63 032 M 63 032 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,34x
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 28,99 $
Average target price 37,24 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean R. Pelkey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Ricky E. Johnson Senior Vice President-Engineering & Mechanical
Stephen Fortune Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSX CORPORATION-22.90%63 032
DAQIN RAILWAY CO., LTD.-5.63%13 460
GMÉXICO TRANSPORTES, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.85%7 536
CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD0.39%1 053
PKP CARGO S.A.-20.83%106
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ-64.19%55