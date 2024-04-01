CSX Corporation is specialized in the railroad transport services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - railroad transport services (76%): transport of chemicals (23.3% of net sales), coal (19.222.3%), agricultural products (14.9%), vehicles (11%), forest products (9.1%), metals (8.2%), minerals (6.6%), phosphates and fertilizers (4.6%); - intermodal transport services (14%); - other (10%). At the end of 2023, the group operates a network of 57,114 km in the United States and in Canada, and has a fleet of 65,826 cars and 3,569 locomotives.

Related indices S&P 500