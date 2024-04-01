April 1 (Reuters) - Rail company CSX will start a new freight rail service between Baltimore and New York for its clients on Tuesday to circumvent the closure of the Port of Baltimore following the collapse of a major bridge, CNBC reported on Monday. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
