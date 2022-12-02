Quality Carriers Named a Top Company for Women in Transportation

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality Carriers, Inc., a privately-held global logistics and transportation provider with market-leading business has been named a 2022 Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation by Women in Trucking.

“We’re very proud of this accomplishment,” said Randy Strutz, President of Quality Carriers. “Women form an integral part of our team. Whether it’s our drivers, our mechanics, or our leadership, having women in trucking is a core part of our values and a core part of our company.”

Quality Carriers, a subsidiary of CSX Corporation that operates the largest bulk chemical trucking network in North America, is recognized for building a culture inclusive of women and their accomplishments within the company and the industry as a whole. The company’s social media series, QC Women Wednesday, promotes the success and bright futures of women in trucking.

Nominees are carefully reviewed by Women in Trucking and voted on by members of the transportation industry. Winners were presented with a plaque at the Accelerate conference in Dallas, Texas. To build on this award, Quality Carriers will continue to foster, cultivate and preserve a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion within the transportation industry.

About Quality Carriers, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quality Carriers operates the largest liquid bulk chemical network in North America. Quality’s network of company terminals, independent affiliates and independent owner-operators provides nationwide bulk chemical transportation and related services. Quality Carriers is an American Chemistry Council Responsible Care® Partner and is a core carrier for many Fortune 500 companies that are engaged in chemical production and processing. For more information, visit www.qualitycarriers.com .

About Women in Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

