U.S. freight railroads prepare for potential strike disruption

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Major U.S. freight railroads
said on Friday they were preparing for a possible strike and
service disruption a week before a deadline in protracted labor
talks.
BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, and CSX
said they were taking necessary steps to secure the shipments of
hazardous and security-sensitive materials in the event of a
strike.
"While these preparations are necessary, it does not mean
that a work stoppage is inevitable," BNSF said in a statement to
Reuters.
Contract negotiations between railways including BNSF, Union
Pacific, CSX and unions representing 115,000 workers hit
an impasse this summer after more than two years of talks.
Failure to reach a settlement before a cooling-off period
expires on Sept. 16 could open the door to strikes, employer
lockouts and congressional intervention.
Talks are "active and ongoing" a spokesperson for the
Association of American Railroads said on Friday. Union Pacific
and Railroad Workers United did not immediately respond to
requests for comment outside business hours.
Last month, President Joe Biden appointed a presidential
emergency board that made settlement recommendations to help
avoid disruptions to food and fuel supplies and worsening
inflation.
BNSF said the remaining unions and other railroads continue
to work to reach voluntary agreements based on the board's
recommendations to avoid interruption to rail service.
The largest U.S. trucking industry group on Friday urged
Congress to be prepared to prevent railroad shutdowns if the
negotiations fail to produce contracts by the deadline.
"Congress should take swift action ... to avoid a
debilitating and unnecessary labor disruption that could cost
the country billions each day," Chris Spear, chief executive of
the American Trucking Associations (ATA), wrote in a letter to
congressional leadership.
In the early 1990s, Congress required the two sides to
engage in final and binding arbitration to prevent disruptions
to shipping activities.
Unions and freight railroads have so far reached tentative
agreements covering 21,000 workers represented by five of the 12
unions involved in the negotiations.
A railroad work stoppage would cost the U.S. economy $2
billion per day in output and require 467,000 long-haul trucks
daily to handle shipments diverted from rail - exceeding
supply, the railroad association said.
"Additional insecurity placed on the still fragile U.S.
supply chain – as we recover from COVID and other supply chain
stressors and move towards the holiday season - will harm the
economy at large and individual Americans," ATA's Spear said.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Maria
Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by David
Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and William Mallard)