Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSX   US1264081035

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
32.63 USD   +1.30%
12:24aU.S. freight railroads prepare for potential strike disruption
RE
09/09U.S. trucking group asks Congress to avert rail shutdowns
RE
09/08With U.S. railroad shutdown threatening, industry counts the cost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. freight railroads prepare for potential strike disruption

09/10/2022 | 12:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Major U.S. freight railroads said on Friday they were preparing for a possible strike and service disruption a week before a deadline in protracted labor talks.

BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, and CSX said they were taking necessary steps to secure the shipments of hazardous and security-sensitive materials in the event of a strike.

"While these preparations are necessary, it does not mean that a work stoppage is inevitable," BNSF said in a statement to Reuters.

Contract negotiations between railways including BNSF, Union Pacific, CSX and unions representing 115,000 workers hit an impasse this summer after more than two years of talks. Failure to reach a settlement before a cooling-off period expires on Sept. 16 could open the door to strikes, employer lockouts and congressional intervention.

Talks are "active and ongoing" a spokesperson for the Association of American Railroads said on Friday. Union Pacific and Railroad Workers United did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

Last month, President Joe Biden appointed a presidential emergency board that made settlement recommendations to help avoid disruptions to food and fuel supplies and worsening inflation.

BNSF said the remaining unions and other railroads continue to work to reach voluntary agreements based on the board's recommendations to avoid interruption to rail service.

The largest U.S. trucking industry group on Friday urged Congress to be prepared to prevent railroad shutdowns if the negotiations fail to produce contracts by the deadline.

"Congress should take swift action ... to avoid a debilitating and unnecessary labor disruption that could cost the country billions each day," Chris Spear, chief executive of the American Trucking Associations (ATA), wrote in a letter to congressional leadership.

In the early 1990s, Congress required the two sides to engage in final and binding arbitration to prevent disruptions to shipping activities.

Unions and freight railroads have so far reached tentative agreements covering 21,000 workers represented by five of the 12 unions involved in the negotiations.

A railroad work stoppage would cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day in output and require 467,000 long-haul trucks daily to handle shipments diverted from rail - exceeding supply, the railroad association said.

"Additional insecurity placed on the still fragile U.S. supply chain – as we recover from COVID and other supply chain stressors and move towards the holiday season - will harm the economy at large and individual Americans," ATA's Spear said. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.70% 429819.43 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
CSX CORPORATION 1.30% 32.63 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
All news about CSX CORPORATION
12:24aU.S. freight railroads prepare for potential strike disruption
RE
09/09U.S. trucking group asks Congress to avert rail shutdowns
RE
09/08With U.S. railroad shutdown threatening, industry counts the cost
RE
09/07U.S. mediation board meeting with railroads, unions ahead of possible strike
RE
09/07TRANSCRIPT : CSX Corporation Presents at Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustain..
CI
08/31CSX Chief Executive Officer to Address Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobili..
GL
08/31CSX Chief Executive Officer to Address Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobili..
AQ
08/30CSX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29Freight railroads, some unions reach contract deals covering 15,000 U.S. workers
RE
08/17U.S. freight railroads say board wage recommendations will guide worker contract agreem..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CSX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 735 M - -
Net income 2022 4 152 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 69 869 M 69 869 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,72x
EV / Sales 2023 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 21 712
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 32,63 $
Average target price 35,68 $
Spread / Average Target 9,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sean R. Pelkey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John J. Zillmer Non-Executive Chairman
Ricky E. Johnson Senior Vice President-Engineering & Mechanical
Stephen Fortune Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSX CORPORATION-13.22%68 969
DAQIN RAILWAY CO., LTD.4.37%14 253
GMÉXICO TRANSPORTES, S.A.B. DE C.V.-6.33%7 068
CHINA RAILWAY TIELONG CONTAINER LOGISTICS CO., LTD7.17%1 041
PKP CARGO S.A.-10.84%119
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ-62.46%57